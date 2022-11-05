Warrior Nun Season 2 Release date and Time

Netflix’s fantasy television series Warrior Nun is arriving on the streaming platform with its Season 2 after a wait of two years. Now, fans can’t wait to know everything about the release schedule of the upcoming season of their favorite series.

Warrior Nun season 1 was released in July 2020, and the same year in August, it was renewed for a second season after seeing a tremendous amount of love from the viewers. However, the filming couldn’t begin until May 2021 because of the pandemic.

Based on Ben Dunn’s Warrior Nun Areala, the television series’ main protagonist Ava Silva is a 19-year-old girl who wakes up in a morgue one day. That’s when she learns about her new powers and an artifact implanted on her back. Now, she has to fight the enemies coming from hell and heaven.

When does Warrior Nun Season 2 come out on Netflix?

Warrior Nun season 2 will officially come out on Netflix globally on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. Considering the Pacific Timing, we have created a table below that will help you find out the release time as per your location.

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

Indian Timing- 12:00 PM

Philippines Timing- 3:00 PM

The Upcoming season’s trailer teases Ava fighting against Adriel’s demonic forces

The first season of Warrior Nun ends by showing the true identity of Adriel as he touches Ava. She comes to know that Adriel, whom his followers see as an angel, is actually a demon who has stolen the Halo.

6 More Days till Warrior Nun Season 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ud6tB384R2 — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) November 4, 2022

Now the trailer for the second season was released on October 13, 2022. It shows Ava blaming herself for all the bad that has happened, so she vows to make things right. Adriel is free, and some of his followers believe that he is God and that Halo belongs to him. Ava is seeking to fight him and his demonic forces. So, along with the rest of the nuns, she prepares for the battle by conducting training sessions.

Moreover, Ava learns that the first Warrior Nun is able to capture Adriel by using a weapon, and after that, the trailer shows Ava picking up a crown full of Thorns from the head of a sculpture.

It seems Warrior Nun season 2 will come with a horrifying experience as we see the two most robust identities collide.