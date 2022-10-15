What date and time will Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun season 3 episode 2 “Master Bachiko” release on Crunchyroll?

As the Fall 2022 anime broadcasting slate enters its third week, there are a 10 different fantastic series that have over a ‘Very Good’ 8/10 score on MyAnimeList.

One of these shows is Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun; the Bandai Namco adaptation of Osamu Nishi’s original manga which returned for its third season last week.

However, with so many fans scattered around the world, it remains important to know exactly when new adventures of Iruma-kun drop online – so what date and time will season 3 episode 2 of Welcome to Demon School release worldwide?

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun season 3 episode 2

Season 3 episode 2 of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 15th.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the new episode “Master Bachiko” will release for OTT streaming around the world at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 5 AM

Eastern Time – 8 AM

British Time – 1 PM

European Time – 2 PM

India Time – 5:30 PM

Philippine Time – 8 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 10:30 PM

She was only there for 5 minutes, and she's already stealing the show!

How many episodes are in season 3?

As reported by Anime Geek via the NHK website, as well as MyAnimeList and various TV schedule guides, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun season 3 will consist of 21 individual episodes

Season 1 featured 23 episodes from October 2019 to March 2020, with season 2 broadcast 21 episodes from April to September 2021.

Barring any last-minute delays or alterations to the domestic broadcast in Japan, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun season 3 will follow this schedule:

Episode 2 – Saturday, October 15 th

Episode 3 – Saturday, October 22 nd

Episode 4 – Saturday, October 29 th

Episode 5 – Saturday, November 5 th

Episode 6 – Saturday, November 12 th

Episode 7 – Saturday, November 19 th

Episode 8 – Saturday, November 26 th

Episode 9 – Saturday, December 3 rd

Episode 10 – Saturday, December 10 th

Episode 11 – Saturday, December 17 th

Episode 12 – Saturday, December 24 th

Episode 13 – Saturday, December 31 st

Episode 14 – Saturday, January 7 th

Episode 15 – Saturday, January 14 th

Episode 16 – Saturday, January 21 st

Episode 17 – Saturday, January 28 th

Episode 18 – Saturday, February 4 th

Episode 19 – Saturday, February 11 th

Episode 20 – Saturday, February 18 th

Episode 21 – Saturday, February 25th

