By Jo Craig

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Lloyd Owen as Elendil on the port in The Rings of Power

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

Galadriel’s stubbornness and strong will continue in The Rings of Power Episode 4, but her persistence got her imprisoned and we explain what sedition means.

Episode 4 also saw Bronwynn and Theo arrive at the Elven tower while Arondir was tasked with delivering a message from Adar. Additionally, Elrond discovered what his friend Durin and the other Dwarves were mining in Khazad-dum.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Episode 4 Recap

During Galadriel’s plea to Numenor’s Queen Regent Miriel in asking for aid to rid Sauron’s evil forces in the Southlands, the Elf warrior oversteps her mark and is subsequently imprisoned.

Galadriel joined Halbrand in the Numenorian jail and the king of the Southlands asked comically if she was imprisoned for a brawl the same as him.

She then replies that it was sedition that got her locked behind bars and its meaning is Galadriel’s present nature personified.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

What Does Sedition Mean?

Sedition means to engage in conduct or speech that encourages the people to rebel against a higher authority or monarch.

In Galadriel’s case, she was imprisoned for rebelling against the final word of the Regent who denied aid for Galadriel’s mission in the Southlands. The Elf then demanded to speak to the King of Numenor instead of obeying the Regent, which had her thrown in prison.

We later find out through Halbrand that the Regent’s fear stems from her father, the King, and it’s only when the White Tree of Nimloth blossoms that Miriel understands the Valar wishes the Numenoreans to help Galadriel.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA  – Friday, September 30, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

