The inmates on Narkina 5 received a major wake-up call during Andor Episode 9, which has only motivated Cassian and Kino to move forward with the escape plan. We explain what happened on Level 2 to encourage the uprising.

Episode 9, titled Nobody’s Listening!, also saw Mon Mothma meet with her cousin, which turned out to be Vel Sartha. Additionally, we know the chancellor will be meeting with thug Davo Sculdun next week for a discreet loan. This week also caught up with Bix, who was subjected to a unique torture method from the ISB on Ferrix.

What Happened on Level 2? Andor Episode 9 Explained

Doctor Rhasiv confirmed to Kino and Cassian that Level 2 suffered a mass execution, killing every inmate on the floor.

It was explained that a man was released on four but ended up back on Level 2 the next day, and when word started to spread, the Imperials killed them all to silence them.

The Imperial’s mistake confirmed that none of the prisoners were getting out of Narkina 5, even if they completed their sentence, which means that Cassian and the others are prisoners for life unless they escape.

Episode 10 Preview

Andor Episode 10 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on Disney Plus.

With the information of Level 2’s execution, Cassian finally got Kino on board the escape plan, revealing there are no more than 12 guards on each floor at a time.

Episode 10 will see Cassian, Kino, and the other inmates come together to execute their plan of escape, which will likely include the previously discussed ambush of the guards on the room lifts.

The inmates will also have to acquire protective boots during their escape, so that they are immune to the electric floor, promising Episode 10 to be a thrilling endeavor.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

