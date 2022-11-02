**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor has already supplied a number of cameos from the greater Star Wars franchise and from Rogue One – the feature the prequel series is based on. Thanks to Dedra Meero’s efforts, there’s a possibility we could see a Thrawn cameo as well as Emperor Palpatine.

Episode 9, titled Nobody’s Listening!, saw Andor attempting to formulate an escape plan, eventually winning over room leader Kino. Dedra’s investigation, including the interrogation of Bix on Ferrix, proved helpful to the ISB and we also learned of Karn’s fascination with Dedra.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Who is Thrawn?

Thrawn was a core name given to Mitth’raw’nuruodo, born as Kivu’raw’nuru, and served as a Chiss male officer of the Chiss Ascendancy.

Thrawn also became a Grand Admiral in the Imperial Navy during the reign of the Galactic Empire and was known to be a “brilliant and ruthless strategist.”

The Grand Admiral is recognized by his distinct blue skin and red eyes and took Karyn Faro, Rukh, and Morgan Elsbeth as apprentices.

During the height of his career, Thrawn was the commanding officer of the 7th fleet on board the Imperial I-class Star Destroyer Chimaera and Emperor Palpatine later considered Thrawn and Darth Vader to be his most useful servants.

The appearance of Wullf Yularen in the Andor series definitely has me thinking about the possibility of Thrawn appearing in the series also pic.twitter.com/3TFzT8Pscp — Darth Charmant (@DarthCharmant) October 26, 2022

Dedra Meero Hints at Thrawn Cameo

Thrawn was previously brought up in relation to the ISB’s Dedra Meero, who fans believe carries a similar overbearing presence when interrogating to Thrawn.

However, the main reason why Dedra’s work could bring about a Thrawn cameo lies in the Grand Admiral’s interest in art and culture.

Thrawn was known for his dedication to studying the philosophy, art, and culture of his enemies, and Dedra’s investigation into Luthen may bring in Thrawn to interrogate the rebellious antique dealer.

Similar to Major Partagaz’s support of Dedra’s work, Thrawn would also be equally as motivated to let the officer continue with his help.

I have so many thoughts on Dedra but in some ways she reminds me of Thrawn (please don’t call me dumb for saying that) (rebels Thrawn specifically) — Emily | no longer waiting for andor (@_stardustem) November 2, 2022

What About an Emperor Palpatine Cameo?

Palpatine has already been mentioned in Andor by Colonel Yularen, who communicated the Emperor’s green light to give the ISB more control over matters.

With Mon Mothma and Luthen using Palpatine’s method of fighting – “I show you the stone in my hand, you miss the knife at your throat.” – there’s a chance the emperor could get to Mon before she leaves Coruscant to develop the rebellion in earnest.

It would also be interesting to see Palpatine at this stage, while the ministers are discussing the soon-to-be Darth Sidious as a politician.

One of my favorite things about Andor is hearing all the space ministers talk about Emperor Palpatine like he is a real politician. And not a monster mash who sits on a thrown and shoots lighting from his fingers. pic.twitter.com/ElRzsEWaId — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) October 30, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

