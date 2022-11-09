**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor Episode 10 was packed full of emotion, largely thanks to a powerhouse performance by Andy Serkis, and we explain what happened to Kino Loy.

Titled One Way Out, Episode 10 saw Cassian, Kino, and the inmates sprint ahead with their prison break, resulting in a full commandeer of Narkina 5. They were successful in their uprising, but not without casualties, and it was Cassian and Melshi who came ashore together.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

What Happened to Kino Loy?

After the inmates commandeered Narkina 5, Kino and Cassian moved to the control room in order to shut down the power, which would also cease the whirlpools circling the prison ship.

After all the power was cut, the inmates made their way to the various entrances around the ship and proceeded to jump into the water to make their escape.

Before Cassian and Melshi made their jump, Kino admitted to the pair that he couldn’t swim, and before either could answer, they were shoved into the water.

Kino was sadly left behind as all the inmates made their jump, knowing he could not survive the expanse in front of him. This revelation also means Kino helped the inmates overthrow the guards knowing he wouldn’t be able to leave with them.

There is a possibility that Cassian and Melshi could come back for him, but if Kino didn’t jump, it’s likely the guards will take him prisoner.

Andy Serkis Called the Narkina 5 Set “Desensitizing”

Shared on the Star Wars Twitter page, Andy Serkis recalled his time shooting Kino and Cassian’s first encounter on Narkina 5.

After singing Diego Luna’s praises and reflecting fondly on his time working with the Andor crew, Serkis described the prison ship set as “desensitizing”, which made the actors feel like they were “rats that were going through this strange experiment.”

Check out the full video below:

Andy Serkis gives us an inside look at Kino Loy & Cassian Andor's first encounter. A new episode of #Andor is streaming this Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/xtLD4GKobh — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) November 7, 2022

Andor Episode 11 Preview

Andor Episode 11 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The rebellion is now in a position of power with the reveal of Luthen’s Imperial mole, Lonni, working on the inside, alongside Cassian and Melshi now being free.

Mon’s meeting with Davo proved unsuccessful, however, but after the Imperial gets word of Narkina 5’s downfall, the chancellor may have the diversion she needs to put things in place.

We also know that Cinta is now on Ferrix, where she will hopefully aid Bix and Maarva, and Vel’s whereabouts may be uncovered during Episode 11 as well.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus

