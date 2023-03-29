The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Cr. Nintendo of America/YouTube

As it stands, Nintendo is once again doing everything they can to put a smile on Zelda fans’ faces, and the latest Nintendo Direct, showing gameplay of the anticipated sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, confirmed new item, the Zonai Charge, and we explain what fans think it could be used for.

Tears of the Kingdom is further pleasing the fandom by returning villains, ReDeads and Gleeoks, in the sequel.

Developed and published by Nintendo, the action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, flaunting open-world gameplay in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule following protagonist and hero, Link, ally Princess Zelda, and antagonist, Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo gameplay

Yesterday, March 28, 2023, Nintendo released another 13-minute direct with Zelda producer, Eiji Aonuma, who demonstrated gameplay from Tears of the Kingdom.

The gameplay footage saw Link exploring Hyrule once again and taking to the skies in order to fight Soldier Constructs.

After defeating the enemy using a tree branch, Link is then rewarded with two items, including a Soldier Construct Horn and a Zonai Charge.

What is a Zonai Charge?

The Zonai Charge item is a sphere of energy held within a four-pronged case and the name confirms the tech belongs to a previously mentioned but currently unseen tribe.

As for what the item does, the clue is also in the name, as the Zonai Charge is believed to be a direct source of power to charge various tech.

Eagle-eyed Zelda fans previously spotted that Link’s flying machine had a battery symbol that drained during use, suggesting the Zonai Charge could be used to power the protagonist’s vehicles across Hyrule.

These vehicles include a large, four-wheeled mode of transport that Link steers at the front with levers, an engine-powered hot air balloon, and a flying machine with four separate fan engines.

Just like the Sheikah, or Shadow Folk, powered the tech in Breath of the Wild, the Zonai’s tech will be used to power the machines in Tears of the Kingdom.

Who are the Zonai?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first mentioned the Zonai and revealed them to be a prehistoric tribe of barbarians.

Players were able to witness their existence through various ruins and an armor set that could be obtained in the previous game.

Hailing from the Faron Region, the Zonai were known to wield magic, practice ruthless, war-like behavior, and worship a water dragon.

Their prehistoric representation of the Triforce used dragons to stand for courage, boars for power, and owls for wisdom.

Their stronghold is the Zonai Ruins which stretch to encompass the Damel Forest and the Spring of Courage.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Cr. Nintendo UK/YouTube

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023.

