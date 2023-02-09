Zelda fans spot ReDeads and Gleeoks in new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Nintendo couldn’t end their February Direct without giving us another The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer and fans are saying they caught glimpses of past villains, ReDeads and Gleeoks, as well as a surprising (but rumored) Matthew Mercer debut as Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda video game series began in 1986 and was created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. The series has since produced 19 entries to date.

Developed and published by Nintendo, the action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, flaunting open-world gameplay in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule following protagonist and hero, Link, ally Princess Zelda, and antagonist, Ganondorf.

ReDeads and Gleeoks spotted in new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Approximately 15 hours ago, not long after Nintendo dropped the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom during their Direct presentation, fans began calling out past villains from the video game franchise spotted in the two-minute feature.

ReDeads were the first ones to be acknowledged, appearing around the 0:55 minute mark. These enemies are dubbed ‘Lurkers in the Dark’ that take the form of zombie-like monsters that use their gaze to petrify passersby. ReDead’s previously appeared in Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, and more.

Earlier on in the trailer, more Zelda fans began pointing out the return of Gleeoks, which are recurring monsters in the series that look like dragons with multiple heads that can fight after being severed from the body. They believe the returning bosses can be spotted at the 0.33 mark when a dragon is seen spouting fire on the bridge sitting over Lake Hylia.

I guess not many people knew, but there was a Redead and a Gleeok in the Tears Of The Kingdom trailer. #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/U3yAoccQKP — Infionare (@realinfionare) February 9, 2023

Zelda fans are convinced Ganondorf’s voice actor is Matthew Mercer

The Zelda community was stunned to finally hear the English voice of Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom and they immediately called out voice actor, Matthew Mercer, as the one narrating.

What the fandom may not know is that Mercer previously played Ganondorf in the 2009 Super Mario Bros. fan film, There Will Be Brawl.

Mercer has supplied the English voices for popular characters Levi in Attack on Titan, Luke Skywalker in the game Star Wars: Battlefront II, and he’s also the dungeon master and host on the Dungeons & Dragons web series, Critical Role.

MATTHEW MERCER, IN MY LEGEND OF ZELDA GAME??? I NEED SO MANY MINUTES



AND HE'S VOICING **CALAMITY** GANON??? I NEED EVEN MORE MINUTES pic.twitter.com/TlVSaoMak0 — Rich is crying over LOVM ??????? (@tempests_guard) February 8, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases May 12, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

