HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. HBO Max, YouTube.

Fans of the original game that debuted in 2013 were overjoyed to get their first full-length look at HBO’s television adaptation of The Last of Us, and we reveal which song was used to accompany it.

The first teaser for the series appeared during HBO Max’s preview of shows to come in the near future, following a number of shared videos from the set and promotional images.

Developed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who is tasked with escorting teen Ellie across post-apocalyptic America. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, and Anna Torv.

What is the Song from HBO’s The Last of Us Trailer?

The song that plays during HBO’s first The Last of Us trailer is Alone and Forsaken by Hank Williams & The Drifting Cowboys.

Alone and Forsaken is a country song written and sung by the American singer and it has been covered many times by various artists, including Dave Matthews and Chet Atkins.

The recording is taken from one of Williams’ performances on the Shreveport radio station KWKH during the late 1940s and features themes of loneliness and desolation.

Alone and Forsaken Is Actually an Easter Egg from the Game

Even though The Last of Us trailer has a number of Easter eggs, the inclusion of Alone and Forsaken was the first.

The song played during a cutscene from the 2013 game on a cassette tape that plays while Joel and Ellie are driving through Pittsburgh.

Additionally, the song was also played during the first trailer for The Last of Us game back at Gamescom 2012.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. HBO Max, YouTube.

Trailer Reactions

The Last of Us trailer from HBO managed to accumulate over 10 million views in eight hours and the general feedback has mostly been positive.

One fan mentioned that if the HBO adaption is anything like the acclaimed video game, then “we are in for a treat.”

Even fans who were late to the watch party admitted how good it looked outside of the hype and stated that 2023 could not come fast enough.

I’m 20+ hrs late but I just saw The Last of Us HBO trailer and wowza can 2023 come any faster — tee (@sonnetaca) September 27, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us will debut on HBO Max in 2023.

