Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill Amaze in House of the Dragon Fan Art

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon already has a handful of recognizable names in its roster, but rumors of Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill’s involvement in Season 2 sent heads rolling. We reveal our first detailed look at the actors within striking fan art.

Giant Freaking Robot first reported that Olsen was being eyed for a role in Season 2 of the prequel series, and news of The Witcher star Henry Cavill’s involvement soon followed.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill House of the Dragon Fan Art

Created by 83pixelstudios and shared on Instagram, our first detailed look at Olsen and Cavill appeared in the form of a House of the Dragon poster.

Images of Olsen as the Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cavill from Netflix’s The Witcher series were used to create their profiles in the poster.

Both actors can be seen sporting armor and weaponry against a backdrop of the show’s fiery House Targaryen sigil.

While it may take more of the imagination to see Olsen as a Targaryen, Cavill’s silver hair as Geralt of Rivia make it easier to accept him as part of the family.

Who Could Olsen and Cavill be Playing?

Despite Olsen and Cavill’s involvement in House of the Dragon still being a rumor for now, that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing who they will be playing.

One fan favorite is Olsen playing a young Melisandre, but we think she’d also make a great older Helaena. Phia Saban has already been hired to play an older version of the character, but that portrayal may only extend so far in the timeline.

Cavill, on the other hand, may not be a Targaryen after all, as fans would like to see the actor play someone outside of the family, including Cregan Stark.

If the rumors about Henry Cavill possibly being in season two of House of the Dragon are true (I highly doubt it is) I don’t think he should play a Targaryen.



While I prefer him as a Baratheon, I think he’d be a decent choice for Cregan Stark. #HourOfTheWolf pic.twitter.com/6WCkFvq1LB — Fangirl Jeanne (@fangirlJeanne) September 22, 2022

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all