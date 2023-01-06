There’s no better way to expel the blues of January than navigating the potential extinction of humanity alongside Adam Driver and we reveal what the White Noise end-credits song is.

The film stars Marriage Story and Star Wars actor, Adam Driver, alongside director and actor Greta Gerwig, who previously helmed Lady Bird and Little Women.

Directed by Noah Baumbach and adapting the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, White Noise is Baumbach’s first movie not following his own, original work, and follows a professor and his family during the 80s when toxic contamination breaks out and they have to evacuate.

What is the White Noise End-Credits Song?

The song that plays during the end-credits scene in White Noise is called “new body rhumba” by LCD Soundsystem.

Many are baffled as to why the song was not included in the film’s soundtrack since it was written especially for the film, but Variety previously tapped the song for a Best Original Song Oscar nod.

The LCD Soundsystem song can currently be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.

Talking to The Wrap, cinematographer Lol Crawley explained how the team filmed the soon-to-be iconic dance scene:

“We followed them around to the pace of somebody pushing a shopping trolley, so it’s fairly controlled. By the end of it, it gets more ambitious, and becomes more choreographed, and it becomes faster. So then we employed the use of Steadicam so that we could really get some speed up and get some energy out.”

Fans React to White Noise’s Dance

Despite most audiences sharing a fairly mild reaction to the bulk of White Noise, everyone is in agreeance that the comedy has one of the best end-credits scenes ever.

One fan shared a side-by-side reenactment of their reaction throughout the movie compared to the post-credits scene.

Another viewer commented on Driver’s “Dad twirl” during the dance sequence, which made sitting through the movie a worthwhile experience for many.

I didn’t write a review for #WhiteNoise, but here’s how I looked during the film vs. during the end credits dance scene with LCD Soundsystem’s absolute banger blaring. pic.twitter.com/ylvvAKtaS7 — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 30, 2022

White Noise is now streaming on Netflix.

