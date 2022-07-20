What date and time will Made in Abyss season 2 episode 3 release for online streaming with English subtitles on the HiDive platform?

Made in Abyss season 2 is currently the highest-rated anime from the 2022 Summer slate, according to MyAnimeList.

The hit series’ second adventure is currently rated at an impressive 8.77/10 after its opening two episodes, with scores of 4.3/5 and 85% seen on Anime Planet and Anilist respectively.

Made in Abyss season 2 will be looking to continue this excellent form into episode 3, but what date and time will “Village of the Hollows” release around the world for online streaming?

While Made in Abyss is really intense, there is no shortage of perfect reaction stills pic.twitter.com/XWaoewc4Zv — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) July 17, 2022

Made in Abyss season 2 episode 3: Release date and time

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (season 2) episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July 20th.

The new episode will be available to stream internationally with English subtitles via HiDive. The platform currently offers a 14-day free trial that will grant access to Made in Abyss season 2, with membership subscriptions currently priced at $4.99 a month – or $47.99 a year for a 20% discount.

As confirmed by the Made in Abyss streaming page on HiDive, episode 3 will release from the following times around the world:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Time – 12 AM

Preview TV caption shared online

Made in Abyss season 2 episode 3 is set to be titled “Village of the Hollows” with the official Japanese website for the series sharing the following TV preview caption for the upcoming anime instalment:

“While searching for the Prushka (white whistle) that was stolen by someone, Riko, Reg and Nanachi arrive at a mysterious village inhabited by intelligent “Naruhatsu” people. Puzzled, the three are approached by Majikaja, one of the residents, who offers to show them around the village. Although wary, they follow Majikaja, who seems to know the whereabouts of the white whistle, and find a dead man grinding and processing a white whistle in a workshop in the village. Reg rushes to stop him, but Rico senses that Prushka does not mind.” – Story 03, via miabyss.com.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 3

Screenplay: Hideyuki Kurata

Storyboard: Masayuki Kojima

Episode Direction: Hitoshi Haga

A quick recap of S2 ep 2 “Capital of the Unreturned”

Riko, Reg and Nanachi are fascinated by the layer and set off to explore the nearby areas – finding it to be a hot, desert-like place filled with dangerous creatures and old city ruins.

Riko attempts to send another mail balloon to her friends on the surface, but the balloon is popped by the local wildlife.

When they wake up the next morning, Riko finds out that both her White whistle and the wreck of the mail balloon have been stolen, causing some tension within the group.

Reg is able to detect the scent of the thief and follows the trail to a large structure, which has a force field that repels the Curse around its entrance.

Inside, they find a village populated by Hollows; one of the inhabitants is called Majikaji and offers to take them to the White whistle…whilst the mysterious thief watches them from afar.

