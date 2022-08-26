Niantic kicks off its final Pokemon Go Fest celebration this weekend, with plenty of raids, rewards and special encounters planned.

The Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 will only last a short period, and Trainers will need to ensure they get everything they want out of the one-day event.

And that should start with knowing when the celebrations start and how long you have until all the bonuses and rewards are locked away again.

When Does Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 Start?

The Pokemon Go Fest Finale 2022 starts on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10am local time and will run until 6pm local time.

That gives Trainers eight hours to score as many encounters and raid victories as they can before the pageantry ends and the game reverts back to normal.

There will be a big choice to make before things kick off regarding whether to purchase an event ticket. They cost 10.99 from the in-game item shop and include a number of extra activities that will be exclusive to ticket owners.

A message from Niantic explains: “During event hours, you’ll have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Pokémon in the wild and when using Incense! Plus, Shiny Unown N and Unown X will be making their Pokémon GO debuts.

WARNING: Ultra Beast sightings have increased. Ultra Beast incursion imminent!



8.27.2022 pic.twitter.com/stSh7zO0IW — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 26, 2022

“Enjoy four short Special Research stories—complete with rewards, two exclusive avatar items, and an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin.

“Spin Photo Discs at Gyms to earn up to nine Daily Raid Passes. These can be used only for in-person raids.”

However, while there will be a bunch of perks from buying a Pokemon Go Finale ticket, Trainers who pass on one will still have access to all the rotating habitats, increased spawns and Raids, which are scheduled to go live on August 27.

To purchase a Pokemon Go Fest Final ticket, follow these steps:

In the in-game shop, tap the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 image.

Tap the Buy button.

You’ll then see a pop-up indicating that you’ve received a ticket for Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale.

After you tap OK, you can find the ticket in your Item Bag.

A few days before the event, you’ll receive a medal. When you log in during event hours on Saturday, August 27, 2022, you’ll receive access to the Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale experience.

