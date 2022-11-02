When does Titans Season 4 Episode 1 and 2 come out?

Our beloved Titans are back with season 4, and here’s everything you should know about the release schedule for Episode 1 and 2 of the much-awaited season.

DC’s Titans are a group of young superheroes who come together to fight any threat to humanity. Until now, the franchise has come up with three seasons, out of which the third season was said to be the best season so far. Undoubtedly, fans have really high expectations from the fourth season of Titans.

After season 3’s conclusion, the fourth season was officially announced on DC FanDome 2021. On February 2022, the filming for the season started, and it was wrapped up in September 2022.

Titans season 4 has been split into two parts, having a total of 12 episodes. The first two episodes of the first part will come out on HBO Max on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12 AM Pacific Timing. Keeping that in mind, we have mentioned below the release timings that the TV series will follow in different regions:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM

Australian Timing- 6:00 PM

Brother Blood will be the Titans’ toughest opponent

Titans will be fighting some new villains in the form of Lisa Ambalavanar’s Jinx, Joseph Morgan’s Brother Blood, and Franka Potente’s Mother Mayhem. The official synopsis of the TV Series reads:

Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers, unlike anything they’ve faced before.

double-sided ?



season 4, part 1 of #dctitans premieres tomorrow on @hbomax. check out the rest ? pic.twitter.com/D8jz8Q2Zth — DC Titans (@DCTitans) November 2, 2022

Out of all the nemesis, Brother Blood will be the most potent foe Titans have encountered so far. Moreover, since the day fans learned that Brother Blood is confirmed to be the main antagonist this season, they have been excited to see him go against the Titans, especially Nightwing. In the comics, Brother Blood tries to take control of Raven’s powers. So, there are chances that we’ll see the same in the television series.