David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie serves as the final chapter to the H20 narrative within the ongoing horror franchise and we reveal if actor Demi Moore is in Halloween Ends.

The trilogy has generally been poorly received by horror fans, who collectively agree that Halloween Ends has been a disappointing ending for Laurie Strode’s character, overshadowed by newcomer Corey.

Halloween Ends serves as the sequel to last year’s Halloween Kills and the thirteenth overall installment in the Halloween franchise. Ends will also be a closing chapter to the H40 trilogy and the end of the original 1978 narrative. The squeal stars Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards.

Is Demi Moore in Halloween Ends?

No, Demi Moore is not in Halloween Ends. The actor has been mistaken for actor Kyle Richards, who bears some resemblance to the former.

Richards plays returning character Lindsey Wallace, who first appeared in the original 1978 feature film.

Richards returned to the franchise in 2021’s Halloween Kills and the actor has also appeared in episodes of Days of Our Lives, ER, and CSI.

Fans Confuse Kyle Richards for Demi Moore

Horror fans flocked to Twitter to share their dismay over confusing Richards for Moore, stating that they looked and sounded very similar.

Despite their similarities being relatively “lowkey”, this has not stopped many viewers from getting confused.

This is not the first time an actor has been mistaken for another, and it won’t be the last. Halloween actor Andi Matichak has also been compared in looks to British actor Carey Mulligan.

Does Lindsey Die in Halloween Ends?

No, Lindsey is alive by the end of the trilogy’s conclusion, much like her fate in the original Halloween movie.

However, many have criticized the character’s involvement in Halloween Ends, agreeing that Lindsey’s reprisal was a complete waste.

Lindsey is brought back as a bartender at Laurie and Allyson’s local, who now does tarot card readings while remaining a close friend to the family.

Lindsey is then absent from the entire third act, which has left many fans believing the character’s revival was a waste of time, especially since Halloween Kills set up her involvement in the plight to kill Michael Myers.

Halloween Ends is now in theaters worldwide.

