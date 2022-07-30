Wacky Caprae adventures will be back on the menu this Autumn following the news that Goat Simulator 3 will be coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles before the end of the year.

Having secured itself a cult following, the Goat Simulator franchise is skipping the need for a second instalment and heading straight for the third launch in the series.

Here’s when gamers can expect the next adventure to arrive on next-gen gaming machines.

PS5 Console Covers BridTV 7236 PS5 Console Covers 921899 921899 center 32600

When Is Goat Simulator 3 Coming Out On Xbox and PS5?

Coffee Stain Studios has confirmed that Goat Simulator 3 will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles on November 17, 2022.

Role-playing as a goat is getting the next-gen treatment, meaning that fans on PS4 and Xbox One will need to upgrade if they want to join in on the fun later this year.

GS3 It’s a direct sequel to 2014’s Goat Simulator and will feature the return of Pilgor. Much of the zany gameplay from the first title will be featured in the third, with a further boost to what’s possible online.

Umm… I'll just let the trailer do the talking for this one…

More info at https://t.co/zOGkOvs2l3

? pic.twitter.com/zcenNV4wMZ — Goat Simulator (@GoatSimulator) July 28, 2022

According to Coffee Stain, four-player multiplayer is in the works that will span across a brand new island to explore called San Angora.

Like the first game’s island, San Angora will be a huge sandbox featuring different kinds of animals of all shapes and sizes.

A message from Coffee Stain teases: “The island offers delightful exploration on foot or by vehicle, hidden secrets to find, quests to complete and absolutely tons of stuff for you to destroy. Goat Simulator has a legacy, and we’ll be damned if we don’t stick to it.

“if you fancy switching it up, you can dress up as loads of other things – tall goats, stripey goats, tasty goats, and more. You can also fully customize your goat to equip hundreds of different items – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and actual clothing items, if you want to be like that.”