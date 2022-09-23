What are the chances that the When Will Ayumu Make His Move anime adaptation will be renewed for season 2 by Studio Silver Link?

Between Call of the Night, DanMachi season 4 and Made in Abyss season 2, HiDive has arguably been the go-to streaming platform for the 2022 Summer broadcasting slate. However, the platform doesn’t just showcase epic adventures of vampires and monsters, with one of the more adorable rom-com series on HiDive being When Will Ayumu Make His Move.

As fans around the world countdown to the series finale, many are curious as to the chances that the anime will continue with a second date. Whilst When Will Ayumu Make His Move has yet to be renewed for season 2, the global community can be satisfied in knowing that a second season is at least on the table – here’s everything you need to know.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move episode 12 release

When Will Ayumu Make His Move episode 12, the season 1 finale, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 23rd.

The final episode, titled “I Want to Win and Tell You How I Feel Senpai” is set to release via the HiDive streaming platform from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 9.30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Central Time – 1.30 AM

“The third day of the school trip. On the appointed night, Urushi waits for a phone call from Ayumu. Then, the incoming call on his phone rings. ‘The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?’…… Eh, yeah!No, no, no, ……! Ayumu’s casual remark made Urushi embarrassed even through the phone. As if to fill their mutual loneliness, the two play chess facing each other who is not in front of them. Then, Ayumu, with a strong determination to convey her feelings, challenges Urushi, who has returned from a school trip, to a game of shogi!” – Episode 12 Story, via official website.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, the When Will Ayumu Make His Move anime adaptation has yet to be publicly renewed for season 2, but what are the chances that the series will continue with a second broadcast?

The first point of call is source material from Soichiro Yamamoto’s original manga series. As of September 2022, 12 complete Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan, meaning that there should be plenty of source material left to adapt for the anime series’ second potential season.

Then we have the view that the anime should prove popular enough to merit a renewal. Ahead of the season 1 finale, the rom-com is scoring a solid 7.5/10 on IMDB, 4.3/5 on Anime Planet, 70% on Anilist and 7.26/10 on MyAnimeList – with the latter holding more than 112,000 members for the series.

Whilst these scores are by no means high enough to make us absolutely certain of a renewal, plenty of anime have scored lower than these ratings and have been renewed for another season.

Then we have the view that the anime is streaming on HiDive, a platform that has seen record growth over the past two slates with the likes of Made in Abyss, DanMachi and Call of the Night. The streaming platform will be looking to continue licensing as many anime titles as they can and will likely prioritise returning series so that a global community can be established.

The only problem here is that Studio Silver Link already has an extremely busy 2023 planned. At the time of writing, the studio is set to produce Bofuri season 2, Ragna Crimson, Tearmoon Empire, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 and Masamune-kun’s Revenge R.

In all likelihood, these titles will take priority of When Will Ayumu Make His Move season 2 and will probably push the scheduled production cycle back until late 2023 or more realistically, 2024.

So, whilst When Will Ayumu Make His Move does have all of the indicators that the anime will be renewed for season 2, fans should prepare themselves for a long wait on its release if Silver Link continues production.

