Ahead of the season 3 premiere this October, it appears that Crunchyroll is set to recast the Mob Psycho 100 series’ main character.

Between My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and To Your Eternity, the 2022 Fall anime broadcasting slate is set to be one of the biggest seasons in recent anime history.

In addition to the aforementioned series, one of the biggest shows set to return in just a few weeks is the third season of Mob Psycho 100 from Studio Bones.

However, it has just been reported that Crunchyroll is set to recast a few roles, including the main character of Shigeo Kageyama, but why has a dispute between the streaming platform and voice actor Kyle McCarley resulted in this unfortunate situation?

What happened with Kyle McCarley, the voice of Mob Psycho 100?

Kyle McCarley is a renowned American voice actor who voiced main character Shigeo Kageyama in the English dubbing of Mob Psycho 100.

This week, he released a video to his YouTube channel where he revealed that he may not be reprising the role in the upcoming third season, scheduled to premiere in October 2022.

According to McCarley, this was because Crunchyroll refused to comply with his request to meet with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union representatives in order to negotiate a potential contract on future anime productions.

SAG-AFTRA is known to bring various benefits to the voice acting industry in the United States, including negotiating contracts, pay and external benefits such as health insurance and retirement funds.

However, McCarley shared how “It has been made abundantly clear to me that in the case of season three of Mob Psycho 100, Crunchyroll is not going to be producing that show on a SAG-AFTRA contract.”

“I know for some of you that probably sucks to hear, and believe me that sucks a lot to say. I’m really really bummed about this. It has been made abundantly clear to me that in the case of season three of Mob Psycho 100, Crunchyroll is not going to be producing that show on a SAG-AFTRA contract.” – Kyle McCarley, via YouTube.

Speaking to Kotaku, McCarley would acknowledge that Crunchyroll had since responded to the issue and confirmed their stance that the contract would be offered in a non-union capacity.

“I could speculate about why they’ve taken this stance, but it would be speculation. I don’t know why they are so firmly anti-union that they won’t even agree to having a conversation about it. I felt like it was a pretty reasonable request, but you’d have to ask them why they appear to disagree.” – Kyle McCarley, via Kotaku.

Crunchyroll confirms recasting of Mob Psycho 100 season 3

Yesterday, September 20th, Crunchyroll would respond to a comment request by Kotaku in which they confirmed that there would be some recasting of roles ahead of the Mob Psycho 100 season 3 premiere.

Per Kotaku, the statement reads: “Crunchyroll is excited to bring fans worldwide the dub for the third season of Mob Psycho 100 III as a SimulDub, the same day-and-date as the Japanese broadcast.”

“We’ll be producing the English dub at our Dallas production studios, and to accomplish this seamlessly per our production and casting guidelines, we will need to recast some roles.” – Crunchyroll statement on Mob Psycho 100 recasting, via Kotaku.

The statement ended by noting “We’re excited for fans to enjoy the new voice talent and greatly thank any departing cast for their contributions to previous seasons.”

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 is set to premiere in Japan on October 5th.

I certainly hope Crunchyroll reconsiders their decision to not have a conversation with the union about creating a union contract for their dubs. Kyle is a great guy, and the dub cast for Mob Psycho 100 is, in my humble opinion, not asking for anything exorbitant. https://t.co/WfrTM36Sie — Dave Wallace STEALS stuff in Edens Zero as Paul! (@DaveWallaceVO) September 20, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all