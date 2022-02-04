Gaming

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 Today (February 4th)

Here's the exact location.

By Suchit Mohanty

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 Today (February 4th)

Finally, it is Friday and Xur is all set to make another mysterious appearance in Destiny 2. But, it can be a tough task to locate him in the game and make it up in the right before he disappears again. To help you, we have created this guide that tells you where is Xur in Destiny 2. On top of that, what does he have to trade this week? Without any further ado, let’s take a look at it.

Before we talk about his location and the items he has for trading this Friday. Let’s get to Xur and his role in Destiny 2.

Xur is an agent of the Nine who trades exclusive weapons and armour in exchange for Legendary Shards. He makes his appearance at 5 pm GMT and only on Fridays at different locations. 

Where is Xur today and What is he selling in Destiny 2?

On Friday, 4th of February, Xur will make his appearance in Winding Cove. If you’re unaware of the place, Winding Cove is a public landing area in European Dead Zone. As mentioned above, he will appear exactly at 5 pm GMT and make sure to keep your Legendary Shards ready to trade.

Below are the items including Exotic Gear, Legendary Armor, and Weapons that Xur is trading today in Destiny 2.

MORE: Rumor: NieR Automata is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Legendary Weapons

Name of the ItemCost
True Prophecy50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Seventh Seraph Carbine50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
The Last Dance50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Wishbringer50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Truthteller50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Honor’s Edge50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Tomorrow’s Answer50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer

Destiny 2 | The Witch Queen – Weapons and Gear Trailer

BridTV
8165
Destiny 2 | The Witch Queen – Weapons and Gear Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xyfzF025vtk/hqdefault.jpg
949282
949282
center
13872

Exotic Gear

Name of the ItemCost
Exotic Engram97 Legendary Shards
Telesto29 Legendary Shards
Aeon Swift23 Legendary Shards
Aeon Safe23 Legendary Shards
Phoenix Protocol23 Legendary Shards

Legendary Armor

Name of the ItemCost
Gensym Knight Grips50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Gensym Knight Cuirass50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Gensym Knight Cloak50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Gensym Knight Casque50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Gensym Knight Strides50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Suchit Mohanty

Suchit is a gaming enthusiast whose main focus is on everything mobile gaming. He is obsessed with anime and in his free time, likes to trawl on Twitter and Reddit.

Read more of Suchit's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know