Where is Xur in Destiny 2 Today (February 4th)
Here's the exact location.
Finally, it is Friday and Xur is all set to make another mysterious appearance in Destiny 2. But, it can be a tough task to locate him in the game and make it up in the right before he disappears again. To help you, we have created this guide that tells you where is Xur in Destiny 2. On top of that, what does he have to trade this week? Without any further ado, let’s take a look at it.
Before we talk about his location and the items he has for trading this Friday. Let’s get to Xur and his role in Destiny 2.
Xur is an agent of the Nine who trades exclusive weapons and armour in exchange for Legendary Shards. He makes his appearance at 5 pm GMT and only on Fridays at different locations.
Where is Xur today and What is he selling in Destiny 2?
On Friday, 4th of February, Xur will make his appearance in Winding Cove. If you’re unaware of the place, Winding Cove is a public landing area in European Dead Zone. As mentioned above, he will appear exactly at 5 pm GMT and make sure to keep your Legendary Shards ready to trade.
Below are the items including Exotic Gear, Legendary Armor, and Weapons that Xur is trading today in Destiny 2.
Legendary Weapons
|Name of the Item
|Cost
|True Prophecy
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Seventh Seraph Carbine
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|The Last Dance
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Wishbringer
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Truthteller
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Honor’s Edge
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Tomorrow’s Answer
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
Exotic Gear
|Name of the Item
|Cost
|Exotic Engram
|97 Legendary Shards
|Telesto
|29 Legendary Shards
|Aeon Swift
|23 Legendary Shards
|Aeon Safe
|23 Legendary Shards
|Phoenix Protocol
|23 Legendary Shards
Legendary Armor
|Name of the Item
|Cost
|Gensym Knight Grips
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Gensym Knight Cuirass
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Gensym Knight Cloak
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Gensym Knight Casque
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer
|Gensym Knight Strides
|50 Legendary Shards & 1000 Glimmer