Where Is Xur In Destiny 2 Today (June 3)

Xur will be back in Destiny 2 today, offering up his latest wares to those ready to part with their hard-earned currencies and Glimmer.

The Merchant’s debut during Season 17 has so far been a hit with Guardians, who have managed to pick up some prized pieces of armour over the past few weeks.

And now with Xur ready to return on June 3, there are high hopes of even more exotics worth picking up, alongside the latest Legendary gear.

Where Is Xur In Destiny 2 Today?

Xur is an agent of the Nine who trades exclusive weapons and armour in exchange for Legendary Shards. He makes his appearance at 6pm BST starting on Fridays and ending on Tuesdays. This gives everyone enough time to track him down at one of a number of locations that change each week, and purchase the best item off the list of refreshed weapons and armour. Bungie has not stated that any major changes are coming to Xur this week, meaning that Guardians will just need to follow the normal rules to find him and purchase what he has in stock.

New Solar Fragments have unlocked at Ikora after stellar Guardian performance in the Nightmare Containment. pic.twitter.com/iFRtu4y2ng — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 3, 2022

Last week, Xur was selling these exotic items: The Wormhusk Crown Hunter Helmet, Heart of Inmost Light Titan Chest Armor, Karnstein Armlets, The Colony Heavy Grenade Launcher, Hawkmoon Kinetic Hand Cannon, and the Dead Man’s Tale.

Anyone wanting to know what new stuff has been added to the list on June 3 will need to go out and explore one of the few locations Xur can spawn, including places on Nessus, EDZ or The Tower. Guardians will also want to avoid old instances so they don’t end up missing Xur and having to reload back into the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC. It should be noted that Bungie never shares the location of Xur before he arrives back on the Destiny 2 map.