**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Spotting the QR code every week in episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a good game that opens your eyes to other neat details nestled into the surroundings and this week’s code is a tricky one to find.

Episode 7 saw Jen reluctantly participate in a therapy session at Emil Blonsky’s retreat, alongside a handful of other C-list heroes. Jen’s vulnerabilities were eventually aired after she spent most of the episode trying to find a signal in case Josh texted her back.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7’s QR Code

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7’s QR code can be found during the cold open when Jen and Josh are on a date.

If you navigate to the 2:31 timestamp, you’ll just be able to make out the QR code stuck to the side of a food truck on the far left of the screen.

This week’s code was slightly more challenging to find, planted briefly in amongst the hustle and bustle of the eating area, while most viewers would be watching the pair’s date play out.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

This Week’s Free She-Hulk Comic: Tales to Astonish (1959) #48

Viewers will be able to return for a seventh time to Marvel.com once the QR code is found, in order to read the free comic: Tales to Astonish (1959) #48.

Published in October 1963 and written by the legendary Stan Lee, Ant-Man and the Wasp encounter the Porcupine – introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 – and Henry must face the spikey foe alone due to Wasp’s injuries.

Janet Van Dyne is portraying the Wasp mantle in this issue, alongside first appearances from Ant-Man’s flying ant Torne and the army’s Alf.

"Tales to Astonish (1959) #48" published October 1963https://t.co/2vqH3g0toG pic.twitter.com/1xe8bc5m53 — Random Comic Book (@randomcomicbook) May 30, 2018

Episode 8 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Fans want to get to the bottom of this Hulk King mystery sooner rather than later, and there are only two more episodes to wrap it up.

We may get the big reveal next week, hopefully alongside that Daredevil cameo, but it seems likely that Josh is out of the picture after Jen deleted his number.

Next week’s entry could also see the narrative return to GLK&H for another case, which means the return of Nikki, Mallory, and Pug.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all