Nobody expected Benoit Blanc’s sophomore case to house so many cameos and Easter eggs from the real world and we reveal where you can find the talked-about Kanye mural in Glass Onion.

Glass Onion mirrors the procedural format similar to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series, where Rian Johnson’s features carry forward the same detective within a different, unrelated case.

Written and directed by Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, starring a new ensemble including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, alongside returning actor Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

Where to Find the Kanye Mural in Glass Onion

If you’re interested in seeing the Easter egg that’s caught everyone’s attention in the whodunnit, you’ll need to wait until halfway through the movie to see it.

The mural is located behind the dining table in Miles’ glass onion building, shown when the guests are sitting at the table and again later on when Miles’ cover is blown and he’s explaining his ruse to the attendees.

Miles can be seen talking to the guests in front of the dining table with a lighter in his hand, and over his shoulder, you can see a mural of Kanye dressed in periodic robes holding a torch in one hand and a cup in the other.

Kanye Mural Receives Applause Online

Many viewers who participated in the whodunnit over Christmas have applauded Johnson’s attention to detail in the sequel.

Fans also think the Kanye mural is a reflection of Miles’ narcissistic behavior, as well as being a dig at real-world events surrounding the rapper.

However, some believe that Johnson’s decision to include the mural came before Kanye’s recent controversy, and a few people are wondering if the director regrets its inclusion.

Where to Watch Glass Onion

The only place you are currently able to watch Glass Onion is on Netflix since it premiered on December 23, 2022.

The sequel served a one-week limited theatrical release at the end of November, after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022.

Back in March 2021, Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 will also release on the platform.

