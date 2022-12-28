**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Witcher: Blood Origin**

One face to add familiarity to the prequel series is bard, Jaskier, and we explain why he appears in The Witcher: Blood Origin and confirm if he sings something as popular as ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.’

The prequel miniseries originally had six episodes but this was later shortened into four installments after Netflix was reportedly unhappy with the finished result.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapting The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the main The Witcher series on Netflix set 1200 years prior.

Why is Jaskier in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Jaskier is in The Witcher: Blood Origin because he is serving as the narrator of the prequel series from the present day.

Whilst caught in a brutal battle, Jaskier, played by Joey Batey, is stunned when everything freezes and he is met by a doppelganger who transports him to a woodland. Greeted by Minnie Driver’s elf, Seanchaí, she informs the bard that he needs to document and narrate a forgotten story before the show transports viewers back in time.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Declan de Barra confirmed that the decision to have Jaskier narrate was “one of the first sets of notes on the pilot.”

Does Jaskier Sing in Blood Origin?

Yes, Jaskier does sing in The Witcher: Blood Origin during the end credits of Episode 4.

The bard performs the track ‘Song of the Seven’, sung by Batey and created by Joseph Trapanese with lyrics by De Barra.

The song was originally left out of Blood Origin’s track listing for the soundtrack to avoid revealing any spoilers about the prequel’s narrative.

Meet The Witcher: Blood Origin Cast

Leading the Blood Origin cast as Éile is Sophia Brown, alongside Time Magazine’s ‘Icon of the Year’, Michelle Yeoh, and The Rings of Power actor Lenny Henry.

Jodie-Turner Smith was originally on board to play Éile, however, the actor dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Below, we have listed the full cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Sophia Brown – Éile

– Éile Michelle Yeoh – Scian

– Scian Laurence O’Fuarain – Fjall

– Fjall Lenny Henry – Chief Druid Balor

– Chief Druid Balor Mirren Mack – Merwyn

– Merwyn Nathaniel Curtis – Brían

– Brían Dylan Moran – Uthrok One-Nut

– Uthrok One-Nut Jacob Collins-Levy – Eredin

– Eredin Lizzie Annis – Zacaré

– Zacaré Huw Novelli – Callan “Brother Death”

– Callan “Brother Death” Francesca Mills – Meldof

– Meldof Amy Murray – Fenrik

– Fenrik Zach Wyatt – Syndril

– Syndril Aidan O’Callaghan – Kareg

– Kareg Karlina Grace-Paseda – Cethlenn

– Cethlenn Kim Adis – Ket

– Ket Hebe Beardsall – Catrin

– Catrin Tomisin Ajani – Captain Olyf

– Captain Olyf Zachary Hart – Leifur

– Leifur Minnie Driver – Seanchai

– Seanchai Jordan Whitby – Jaonos

– Jaonos Daniel Boyarsky – Sabadel

– Sabadel Joey Batey – Jaskier

The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix.

