Where to read Hunter x Hunter Manga in English as creator teases a return

Super popular manga Hunter x Hunter fans are looking forward to its possible return as the creator Yoshihiro Togashi reveals that he is working on new chapters! If you are wondering where to read the Japanese Manga in English, here’s all you need to know.

Written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi , the Japanese manga Hunter X Hunter was first published on March 16, 1998. Since then, it has released a total of 36 volumes. It has also been adapted to multiple anime series including the first 62-episode anime television series which was aired on Fuji Television from October 1999 to March 2001.

Second anime adaptation of the show aired from October 2011 to September 2014 featuring 148 episodes plus two animated theatrical films (2013).

Where to read Hunter x Hunter Manga

Hunter x Hunter Manga is available to read online plus viewers can also buy the Anime series, the 24-Disc Blu-ray Set including all 148 Episodes with English subtitles here.

Read Hunter x Hunter manga here.

For the paperback fans, the manga series is also in physical formats. Check here to buy the paperback version of Hunter x Hunter.

Hunter x Hunter series is making a possible return, what we know so far

As the creator of Hunter x Hunter made his Twitter debut on May 24th teasing that “four more episodes are on the way,” theories regarding the grand return of Hunter x hunter has been flooding online.

So far, the Twitter account has been confirmed to be the creator’s, hence fans are hopeful that Hunter x Hunter is returning after a long hiatus.

While most fans are content with getting more episodes, some have said that it will only return for a short while and leave fans with huge void.

A Twitter user commented, “I’m not emotionally stable enough to have Hunter X Hunter return, just for it to be ripped away from me again.”

I'm not emotionally stable enough to have Hunter X Hunter return, just for it to be ripped away from me again. pic.twitter.com/5pMXj669yk — Connor (@CDawgVA) May 24, 2022

A second user wrote, “So now we got jujutsu kaisen, Chainsaw man? Spy x family, AND hunter x hunter return? Anime fans eating GOOD.”

A third fan posted:

Really happy to see Hunter x Hunter return!



Glad to see @Un4v5s8bgsVk9 health improved. Praying that his health continues ?#Anitwt HUNTER×HUNTER #anime #HunterXHunter pic.twitter.com/uNdXAlN4O2 — Nanashi (@CryptoNanashi) May 27, 2022