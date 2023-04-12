A24 fans are ready to soak up the next bout of the bizarre in Beau is Afraid and we confirm where to watch it on release day, reveal if it will be streaming, and introduce you to the cast.

Director, Ari Aster, previously suggested that this was his strangest film yet, with a higher budget than his predecessors.

Directed, written, and co-produced by Aster for A24, the black comedy horror, Beau is Afraid follows the life of the titular anxious man as we navigate his relationship with his parents which is also expected to take some supernatural turns.

Where to watch Beau is Afraid

Beau is Afraid is scheduled to be released by A24 on Friday, April 21, 2023, in cinemas worldwide.

Unfortunately, that is the only place you will be able to view the movie, which may be disappointing if you banked on watching it from the comfort of your own home.

However, Beau is Afraid will be released one week early on April 14 in IMAX within select theaters around Los Angeles and New York.

Will Beau is Afraid be streaming?

No, Beau is Afraid will not be streaming on release day as it debuts as a cinema exclusive worldwide.

The movie, however, will eventually come to various streaming services following the pattern of its A24 predecessors.

The company’s previous movie, The Whale, arrived on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus after its approximate 45-to-90-day cinema run concluded.

Both streaming services require a subscription and Beau is Afraid will also release on YouTube and Google Play Movies to buy or rent around the same time.

Beau is Afraid – Cr. A24/YouTube

MORE HORROR: The real Cocaine Bear taxidermy statue is in Kentucky

Meet the cast of Beau is Afraid

Joaquin Phoenix is currently in the spotlight for Joker 2 alongside Lady Gaga, but he plays the grown version of the titular character in this feature.

Other familiar faces in the project include Amy Ryan of The Office fame and Parker Posey from Netflix’s Lost in Space.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Beau is Afraid:

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Wassermann

– Beau Wassermann Armen Nahapetian – teen Beau

– teen Beau Patti LuPone – Mona Wassermann

– Mona Wassermann Zoe Lister-Jones – young Mona

– young Mona Amy Ryan – Grace

– Grace Nathan Lane – Roger

– Roger Kylie Rogers – Toni

– Toni Denis Ménochet – Jeeves

– Jeeves Parker Posey – Elaine Bray

– Elaine Bray Julia Antonelli – teen Elaine

– teen Elaine Stephen McKinley Henderson – the therapist

– the therapist Richard Kind – Dr. Cohen

– Dr. Cohen Hayley Squires – Penelope

– Penelope Michael Gandolfini – one of Beau’s sons

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all