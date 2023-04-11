Who doesn’t want to watch Nicolas Cage parade around as Dracula this weekend? Since we already know you’re on board, we confirm where to watch Renfield, revealing if it’s streaming on Netflix or Disney Plus, and introduce you to the cast and supply the runtime.

Since the movie is set in New Orleans, a majority of the filming took place in the American state to retain authenticity.

Directed by Chris McKay and written by Ryan Ridley with an original concept by Robert Kirkman, the supernatural comedy, Renfield, follows the titular character who decides to rebel against his master, Dracula.

Where to watch Renfield – Is it streaming on Netflix or Disney Plus?

Renfield is currently available to watch in theatres in the US, however, it will not release in the UK until April 14, 2023.

The Filmik reported that Renfield is confirmed to be arriving on the streaming service, Peacock, in the future.

Unfortunately, since most Universal projects come to Peacock, this means Renfield will not be a part of Netflix or Disney Plus’ catalog in the future.

Renfield is expected to air on Peacock approximately 45 days after its theatrical release, therefore, it is expected to arrive on the streaming platform around the end of May 2023.

Meet the Renfield cast and discover the runtime

Nicolas Cage stars in one of three movies releasing this year, playing Dracula, alongside The Menu’s Nicholas Hoult as the titular lackey.

Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz are also on hand to supply a majority of the movie’s comical side.

The official run time of Renfield is confirmed to be 93 minutes, or 1 hour and 33 minutes, which is a standard runtime that should appeal to restless viewers.

Below, we have included the main cast of Renfield:

Nicolas Cage – Dracula

– Dracula Nicholas Hoult – R. M. Renfield

– R. M. Renfield Awkwafina – Rebecca Quincy

– Rebecca Quincy Ben Schwartz – Teddy Lobo

– Teddy Lobo Shohreh Aghdashloo – Ella

– Ella Adrian Martinez – Chris Marcos

– Chris Marcos Brandon Scott Jones – Mark

– Mark Jenna Kanell – Carol

– Carol Bess Rous – Caitlyn

– Caitlyn James Moses Black – Captain J. Browning

– Captain J. Browning Caroline Williams – Vanessa

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

