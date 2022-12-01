Where to Watch the Original Super Mario Bros. Movie from 1993

While you patiently wait for Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie to come out, we reveal where you can watch the 1993 original Super Mario Bros. movie – known as a live-action disaster.

The upcoming animated feature is set to star a host of familiar characters from the popular franchise, including the two, iconic plumbers, Princess Peach, Bowser, and more.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The computer-animated adventure The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on the Super Mario video game series by Nintendo and is the third live-action adaptation of the series, starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and more.

What is the 1993 Original Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Super Maro Bros. was released in 1993, serving as the first feature-length live-action based on the popular video game franchise.

Starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi, the project, directed by husband and wife Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, even included Samantha Mathis’ Princess Peach, who had to be rescued from Dennis Hopper’s King Koopa.

Standing as one of the worst films ever made, Super Mario Bros. was deemed a “financial failure”, only grossing 38.9 million of its $42-48 million budget, and it was also criticized for failing to follow the source material.

Where to Watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie 1993 – Is it Streaming?

Unless you’re lucky enough to have a copy of the physical release, the only other place you can watch the Super Mario Bros. movie is on Amazon.

The feature is available to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and even VHS tape from Amazon, in case there are any rare collectors out there.

The movie is also available to stream on Amazon Prime and Apple TV +.

When Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie Come Out?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to release in theatres in the United States on April 7, 2023, meaning fans still have a short wait ahead of them.

Due to the 1993 movie being a failure outwith its cult following, Nintendo was hesitant to license the IP for another movie, but Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was on board the animated presentation after Nintendo’s work at bringing Super Nintendo World to life.

News of the animation’s existence surfaced in 2017 and an initial release date in 2020 was previously the goal. With the pandemic playing a large part in many project delays, it wasn’t until 2021 when Teen Titans Go! creators Horvath and Jelenic came on board as directors.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Cr. Universal Pictures Canada, YouTube.

