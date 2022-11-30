The Super Mario Bros. Movie is supplying fans of the franchise with unlimited fan service by including all of our favorite characters in the line-up and we explain who the yellow and blue character Kamek is from the Super Mario franchise.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to release in theatres in the United States on April 7, 2023, meaning fans still have a short wait ahead of them.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The computer-animated adventure The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on the Super Mario video game series by Nintendo and is the third live-action adaptation of the series.

Who is Kamek from the Super Mario Franchise?

Kamek is known as a powerful Magikoopa – part of the Koopa race that can cast spells – and exists as a high-ranking member of the Koopa Troop.

As seen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser trailer, Kamek is on Bowser’s team and he served as the antagonist’s adviser in the video game series.

Alongside Bowser and Bowser Jr., Kamek is a secondary antagonist in the Mario franchise and an enemy of Yoshi.

Kamek’s first appearance was in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island and the villain has since appeared in many Mario Party and Mario Kart games.

Meet Kevin Michael Richardson

Voice artist Kevin Michael Richardson is a New York-born professional whose career as a VA began back in 1995 when he played Goro in the Mortal Kombat movie.

Richardson has a stacked list of credits from regular acting to voice work in animated shows and video games.

The actor’s most notable credits included roles in The New Batman Adventures, Pokemon, TMNT, Family Guy, and The Simpsons.

Richardson received two Daytime Emmy award nominations for his role voicing The Joker in The Batman (2004-2008).

Additionally, Richardson has also voiced many characters in video games, including Tartarus in Halo 2 and Sebastian in Kingdom Hearts.

Meet The Super Mario Bros. Movie Voice Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is leading the movie by voicing the iconic plumber Mario, alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia actor Charlie Day as his green brother Luigi.

A number of familiar faces will lend their voices to other iconic characters from the franchise, including Jack Black and Seth Rogen.

Below, we have included the full voice cast to become acquainted with:

Chris Pratt as Mario

as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

as Princess Peach Charlie Day as Luigi

as Luigi Jack Black as Bowser

as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

as Toad Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

as Cranky Kong Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

as Foreman Spike Khary Payton – Penguin King

– Penguin King Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

In addition to the aforementioned, Eric Bauza is currently playing an undisclosed role alongside original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

