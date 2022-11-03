As we enter into the lull before the Christmas bustle begins, Enola Holmes is back in the Netflix sequel to encourage you into some mystery solving and we confirm the release date and global release times of Enola Holmes 2.

The sequel drops at a time when two of the movie’s leading actors are at the busiest point in their careers, with Millie Bobby Brown working on Stranger Things 5 as well as four other projects and Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman and possibly in the running to play James Bond.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay by Jack Throne, Enola Holmes 2 is a direct sequel to the 2020 movie, Enola Holmes, and both movies are based on the young adult series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date and Global Release Times

Enola Holmes 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, the sequel will debut at Midnight PT.

This premiere time translates to the following times where you are around the globe:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm~

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

Meet the Cast of Enola Holmes 2

Of course, Stranger Things star Bobby Brown is returning to the titular role alongside Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill as the iconic Sherlock.

New faces to the cast include Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd, who will all undertake new characters in the narrative.

Check out the full cast list below:

Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes

– Enola Holmes Henry Cavill – Sherlock Holmes

– Sherlock Holmes Louis Partridge – Viscount Tewkesbury

– Viscount Tewkesbury Himesh Patel – Dr. Watson

– Dr. Watson Adeel Akhtar – Lestrade

– Lestrade Susie Wokoma – Edith

– Edith Sharon Duncan-Brewster – Mira Troy

– Mira Troy David Thewlis – Grail

– Grail Helena Bonham Carter – Eudoria Holmes

– Eudoria Holmes Gabriel Tierney – William Lyon

– William Lyon Hannah Dodd – Sarah Chapman

– Sarah Chapman Abbie Hern – Mae

– Mae Róisín Monaghan – Hilda Lyons

Sequel Debuts with 94% Approval on Rotten Tomatoes

Enola Holmes 2 debuted with a high score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 67%.

Despite the worrying audience score, early reviews are saying the sequel is a step up from the predecessor regarding the humor and fun factor.

Additionally, praise is coming in from all directions towards Bobby Brown’s performance, who, once again, delivers an energetic escapade.

'Enola Holmes 2' Review: ''Doesn't have surprise factors like the first film but enough of it thrives in its controlled chaos. Fun performances, excellent editing work and stylish production make it worth the time.''



