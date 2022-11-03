Movies & Television

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date and Netflix Global Release Times

By Jo Craig

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in front of a board in Enola Holmes 2
Enola Holmes 2 - Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

As we enter into the lull before the Christmas bustle begins, Enola Holmes is back in the Netflix sequel to encourage you into some mystery solving and we confirm the release date and global release times of Enola Holmes 2.

The sequel drops at a time when two of the movie’s leading actors are at the busiest point in their careers, with Millie Bobby Brown working on Stranger Things 5 as well as four other projects and Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman and possibly in the running to play James Bond.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay by Jack Throne, Enola Holmes 2 is a direct sequel to the 2020 movie, Enola Holmes, and both movies are based on the young adult series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
458
Enola Holmes | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1d0Zf9sXlHk/hqdefault.jpg
631326
631326
center
32600

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date and Global Release Times

Enola Holmes 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, the sequel will debut at Midnight PT.

This premiere time translates to the following times where you are around the globe:

  • Eastern Time – 3 am
  • British Time – 8 am
  • European Time – 9 am
  • India Time – 12:30 pm
  • Philippine Time – 3 pm
  • Korea Time – 4 pm~
  • Australia Time – 5:30 pm
Enola Holmes 2 – Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

Meet the Cast of Enola Holmes 2

Of course, Stranger Things star Bobby Brown is returning to the titular role alongside Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill as the iconic Sherlock.

New faces to the cast include Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd, who will all undertake new characters in the narrative.

Check out the full cast list below:

  • Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes
  • Henry Cavill – Sherlock Holmes
  • Louis Partridge – Viscount Tewkesbury
  • Himesh Patel – Dr. Watson
  • Adeel Akhtar – Lestrade
  • Susie Wokoma – Edith
  • Sharon Duncan-Brewster – Mira Troy
  • David Thewlis – Grail
  • Helena Bonham Carter – Eudoria Holmes
  • Gabriel Tierney – William Lyon
  • Hannah Dodd – Sarah Chapman
  • Abbie Hern – Mae
  • Róisín Monaghan – Hilda Lyons

Sequel Debuts with 94% Approval on Rotten Tomatoes

Enola Holmes 2 debuted with a high score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 67%.

Despite the worrying audience score, early reviews are saying the sequel is a step up from the predecessor regarding the humor and fun factor.

Additionally, praise is coming in from all directions towards Bobby Brown’s performance, who, once again, delivers an energetic escapade.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know