Keeping in with the current generation, Marvel’s She-Hulk series on Disney Plus has, so far, included a number of popular songs to close the entry and we reveal what the end-credits song of Episode 5 is.

Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

What is the End-Credits Song in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5?

The song that features during the end credits of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 is Say My Name by Tove Styrke.

Tove Styrke, full name Tove Anna Linnea Ostman Styrke, is a Swedish singer who found fame as a contestant on Swedish Idol in 2009.

The electropop songwriter released her self-titled debut album in 2010 and has since released three subsequent albums including Hard this year.

Every Song Featured in She-Hulk’s End Credits

The debut episode of She-Hulk featured a popular throwback song during the episode and in the end credits.

Sadly, there were no popular songs present during the end credits for Episodes 2 and 4.

Episode 1

Who’s That Girl? by Eve

Episode 3

Seize the Power by YONAKA

by YONAKA Body by Megan Thee Stallion

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

