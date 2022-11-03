**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Mon Mothma was in the spotlight during this week’s episode of Andor when she received a surprise visit from her cousin, who turned out to be Vel Sartha. Tay Kolma also offered the chancellor financial advice and we’re on hand to explain who Davo Sculdun is.

Episode 9, titled Nobody’s Listening!, also saw Cassian’s escape plan initiated on Narkina 5 after a mass execution went down. This week also caught up with Bix, who was subjected to a unique torture method from the ISB on Ferrix.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Who is Davo Sculdun?

Davo Sculdun is revealed to be a thug, as stated by Mon Mothma, and a wealthy one at that.

Tay Kolma insists Mon needs a banker in order to withdraw a loan without rousing suspicion and Davo Sculdun could be the man for the job to conduct business under the radar.

Instead of revealing Mon’s true intentions to the so-called thug, Tay assured her that he only told Davo she was feeling constricted by the new tax laws. Mon remained concerned over what Davo would think having a chancellor knocking at his door, and what this will cost Mon remains unseen.

Tay also confirmed that Davo wanted to meet her on Coruscant, therefore, it’s possible Davo comes from Mon and Tay’s home of Chandrila, since they both know of him.

Davo is an original character created for the Disney Plus show, meaning the mob boss has no history in Star Wars canon yet.

Episode 10 Preview

Andor Episode 10 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Even though Mon is reluctant to meet with Davo, she and Tay know it’s the only way to acquire a substantial loan discreetly.

This means Episode 10 will likely show the meeting between them, revealing the thug’s place in the galaxy and the actor playing him.

Davo will surely inquire why a chancellor is sneakily searching for a loan and we’ll soon learn if the thug is a friend or foe of the rebellion.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

