Another bout of epic television has ended with the House of the Dragon finale and we provide a recap on who dies during Episode 10.

The prequel series is following the episode count of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, by offering ten episodes per season, meaning fans should not be expecting Episode 11 to air this Sunday.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 10?

The only major death to occur in Episode 10 was the demise of Rhaenyra’s secondborn son Lucerys.

After delivering Rhaenyra’s plea to Lord Borros to swear fealty to her as Queen, Lucerys was challenged by Aemond One-Eye, who had beaten him to the punch to persuade the Lord on the side of King Aegon.

After Aemond demanded Lucerys cut out one of his eyes as payment for taking his, Lord Borros ushered the young Prince away unharmed, but that didn’t stop Aemond from following him on dragon back.

During a storm, Aemond and Vhagar terrorize Lucerys and Arrax in the skies, until Vhagar disobeys Aemond and ends up chomping down on Arrax, splitting the dragon in two, and its remains plus Lucerys plummet to the ground.

The only other death to occur in Episode 10 was Rhaenyra and Daemon’s stillborn baby.

Upon receiving word of her father’s death mixed with the Green’s treason, Rhaenyra was forced into early labor, where she delivered the stillborn herself.

Has House of the Dragon Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for Season 2 by HBO.

Variety reported back at the end of August that the show received its early green light less than a week after its Season 1 premiere.

None were surprised to hear of the prequel’s renewal considering the nearly ten million viewers who tuned in to watch Episode 1 – this number later rose to 20 million views.

House of the Dragon’s sophomore run is expected to arrive around Mid-Late 2024. There’s every chance the team will aim to air in the Fall season again.

How Does Episode 10 Set Up Season 2?

Having lost her baby and youngest child in quick succession, the final shot of Episode 10 signals Rhaenyra’s impending wrath in Season 2.

Despite Lucerys’ death being an accident on Vhagar’s part, Rhaenyra will likely plan to seek revenge on Aemond with Alicent getting in the way.

Lucerys’ older brother Jacaerys may also take the revenge mission upon himself without his mother’s consent.

While Rhaenyra previously planned to uphold peace in the kingdom, that offer is now likely revoked, which could pave the way for an all-out war between the blacks and greens, or something more calculated.

