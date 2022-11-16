**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

A couple of slimy creatures are on hand during the events of Andor Episode 11 and we reveal who played the comedic duo, Dewi and Freedi.

Episode 11, titled Daughter of Ferrix, saw Melshi and Cassian continue their escape, while Luthen had a close call with the Imperials and Mon Mothma confided in Vel about her financial troubles.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 11 Recap

During their continued escape from Narkina, Cassian and Melshi spotted a ship lying unattended in a cavern, with two creatures nearby.

Assuming the creatures would not bother them, they both made a run for the ship but quickly get caught in the creatures’ gooey net trap.

The lead creature, Dewi, began to air his dislike for the Empire and how they’ve polluted the water on Narkina with their prison, regularly looking to the other creature, Freedi, for support.

As it turns out, Cassian is able to convince the pair that they were prisoners and oppose the Empire, which quickly aids their escape with free transport to Niamos.

Who Plays Dewi and Freedi? Meet Matt Lyons and Liam Cook

Dewi and Freedi Pamular are played by Matt Lyons and Liam Cook, who are both puppeteers with previous credits in the Star Wars franchise.

Lyons, who is often credited as ‘Matthew Lyons’, offered his puppeteering skills during Andor’s ‘Reckoning’ episode and also performed as Quadpaw in ‘The Eye’. In addition to Star Wars, Lyons has also worked on Jurassic World: Dominion as a puppeteer.

Cook, on the other hand, worked as a creature and droid puppeteer on Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Cook also played Ochi of Bestoon in The Rise of Skywalker.

Andor Episode 12 Preview – Season Finale

Andor Episode 12’s release date is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Luthen, Karn, and the ISB are all anticipating Cassian’s return to Ferrix, which could provoke a spectacular confrontation.

While creator Tony Gilroy confirmed to Radio Times that Season 1 will have an “intentional” ending, the finale will still set the board for Season 2 – which has already been green-lit.

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

