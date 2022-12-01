**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Willow**

We already know that the titular sorcerer has made a return to lead Disney Plus’ sequel series, but what about the other original characters? We confirm who plays Elora Danan in the new Willow series and reveal how the character returned.

Reports of a sequel within the Willow franchise began surfacing as early as 2005, but it wasn’t until 2020 that a plan was put in place. Jon M. Chu was originally on board to direct the pilot episode, however, the Crazy Rich Asians director left the project due to production delays and personal reasons.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, and more.

Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 11257 Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pNML-Ijzh58/hqdefault.jpg 1097052 1097052 center 32600

Who is Elora Danan?

Elora Danan’s character was introduced during the original 1988 movie as an infant, played by twins Kate and Ruth Greenfield as well as the niece of second assistant director Gerry Toomey.

The evil Queen Bavmorda of Nockmaar knew Elora was the prophesied girl who would bring about her downfall, however, she could not capture her after the child’s mother smuggled her out of the realm.

Elora was later taken into care by Willow and he soon became her protector while escorting her to Tir Asleen. After the Queen’s demise, Willow left Elora in the care of her daughter Sorsha, the new queen, and Madmartigan.

In the current Willow series, Elora’s identity was initially concealed until the first episode’s conclusion.

Towards the end of The Gales, it is revealed that the character Dove is actually Elora in hiding and her identity was hidden after Willow had a vision of a dark power rising to destroy the world.

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

Who Plays Elora Danan in the New Willow? Meet Ellie Bamber

Elora Danan is played by British actor Ellie Bamber, whose acting career succeeded a lengthy stint in the theatre, spawning an accolade as the youngest member of The London Player’s Theatre.

Bamber’s credited career kickstarted in 2012 when she played Olivia in the TV mini-series A Mother’s Son.

Other notable credits of Bamber’s include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Nocturnal Animals, and The Serpent.

Additionally, Bamber has six upcoming projects in production, including Prisoners of Paradise, Stranger with a Camera, and Mother Russia.

How Many Episodes are in Willow?

Willow is confirmed to have eight episodes and the series debuted with a double bill on November 30, 2022.

After the double-bill, Willow has now settled down into releasing one episode per week for the next six weeks, and the finale is confirmed to take place on January 11, 2022.

Stephen Woolfenden, who worked as a second unit director on the Harry Potter films, will direct the first two episodes of Willow.

Below, we have provided the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: The Gales – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 2: The High Aldwin – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – December 7, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – December 14, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – December 21, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – December 28, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 11, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Willow is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all