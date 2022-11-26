Who plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday? Meet Emma Myers

Netflix’s latest addition, Wednesday, introduces us to the 20-year-old Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and here, we discuss the actor and the character from the TV series.

Enid Sinclair appears in the premiere episode of Wednesday when Gomez and Morticia Addams, along with Nevermore Academy’s principal, go to see Wednesday’s room. While Wednesday is a not-so-friendly teenager, Enid looks exactly the opposite of her, bubbly and joyful.

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11605 Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Q73UhUTs6y0/hqdefault.jpg 1191243 1191243 center 32600

Enid Sinclair In Wednesday Explained

Initially, we see Enid Sinclair as a bubbly-natured girl who wants to be perfect at everything. She has a colorful nature, which she reflects by flaunting her colorful dressing sense and room decoration. However, later we learn that Enid belongs to the Werewolf community, but like most students in the Academy, she is an outcast. Unlike other wolves, Enid can’t transform on the full moon night. She doesn’t even develop teeth; the only thing she has is her nails, which she flaunts in the first episode to scare off Wednesday.

In the later episodes, Enid starts to grow close to Wednesday and shares her secret with her roommate. Enid explains that she didn’t get the ability to transform as a child, and people in her community said that this is a rare phenomenon. Some people also said that Enid might be able to transform sometime later in her life, but for the majority of the season, she stays a “late bloomer.” She always wanted to be a part of her pack of Werewolves, but she couldn’t because of her condition. She fills that void in her heart by spending most of her time gossiping. In fact, she becomes the primary source of “gossip” in the Nevermore Academy.

Fortunately, in the final episode, Enid is able to turn into Werewolf, but only when Wednesday is in trouble. She turns into a wolf and helps her Raven best friend to fight her battle.

Who plays Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday

Emma Myers, a 20-year-old American actress, plays the role of Enid Sinclair in Wednesday. Emma wanted to build a career in acting since childhood, so she made her debut in the industry when she was eight years old. Her debut film was Letters To God, released in 2010. After that, she worked in several films, including Deathless, Crooked, Girl In The Basement, and Southern Gospel.

As much as it pains me to admit, Enid Sinclair is growing on me. Like a flesh-eating fungus. pic.twitter.com/64709zFwoM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 24, 2022

Besides these, she also performed in some of the TV shows such as The Glades, The Dead of Night, and Baker and the Beauty.