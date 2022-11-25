**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Wednesday**

The Netflix series is not following the traditional format of presenting loyal companions to grow attached to, as these are usually represented by animals. However, the Addams Family show does return a classic comrade to the scene and we reveal if Thing dies in Wednesday. We also discuss how Thing is related to the Addams Family.

In addition to Thing, Wednesday has also returned other iconic Addams Family characters to the small screen, including Lurch, Gomez, and Morticia. Wednesday even had a moment of doing the iconic double snap of the fingers during one scene.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Does Thing Die in Wednesday?

No, Thing does not die in Wednesday, much to the relief of many viewers who have grown attached to the titular character’s right-hand man – literally.

Episode 8 shows Wednesday being driven by Lurch, when she receives a mysterious text confirming she has a stalker – possibly setting up Season 2.

When Wednesday puts the phone down on the seat, we see Thing appearing from her bag to drag the phone into the confinement.

Why is Thing Just a Hand? How is Thing Related to the Addams Family?

Thing is depicted as a severed hand that commutes by walking on its fingers around the Addams family’s house, and it first appeared in the 1954 book Homebodies: One Addams and made its first live-action debut during the 1964 television series.

Also known by his full name, Thing T. Thing, the idea of Thing began as an unsightly creature who only watched the family from afar without being seen and sent out its human hand to participate since it was the only acceptable part to view.

During a flashback episode in the original Addams Family series from the 60s, Gomez and Morticia’s first meeting is shown and it is also revealed that Thing has been with Gomez since he was a child. It’s possible Thing in Wednesday is a descendant of hand servants that have been with the Addams family for generations, or perhaps the creature itself is immortal.

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

