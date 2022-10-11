Is it ever truly Halloween without a Michael Myers slasher? While the answer should be no, this season will mark the end of an era for Jamie Lee Curtis and her time in the Halloween franchise and we reveal where you can watch Halloween Ends and confirm its runtime.

The Halloween franchise began way back in 1978 with legendary director John Carpenter behind the scenes. The series spawned 13 films, including spin-offs and reboots, alongside a number of novels, comic books, and video games.

Helmed by returning director David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends serves as the sequel to last year’s Halloween Kills and the thirteenth overall installment in the Halloween franchise. Ends will also be a closing chapter to the H40 trilogy and the end of the original 1978 narrative. The squeal stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards.

Where to Watch Halloween Ends – Is it Streaming?

It may now be common knowledge that Michael Myers’ mask is a mold of William Shatner’s face, but what isn’t widely known is where you can watch Halloween Ends.

The easiest place to see the H40 conclusion is in theaters when it releases on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The sequel first premiered as part of Beyond Fest in Los Angeles and the movie will honor an average run in a cinema near you.

In addition to the theaters, Halloween Ends will also be streaming on the Peacock subscription service.

Halloween Ends Peacock Release Time

Following the pattern of other Peacock releases, Halloween Ends will premiere on the subscription service at 12 am ET this Friday.

The sequel will be available to stream on the service for only 60 days, however, you need to purchase a subscription before viewing as it is not a part of Peacock’s free plan.

Interested parties can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, however, Halloween Ends will not release on the UK’s version of Peacock.

This means UK fans will only be able to watch Halloween Ends at their local cinema.

Halloween Ends Runtime

Halloween Ends has been confirmed to have a runtime of 1 hour 51 minutes, stated by IMDB, which is only six minutes longer than its predecessor.

The sequel has once again been rated R or 18 in the UK, for bloody horror, violence, and gore, as well as strong language and sexual references throughout.

IMDB has also described Halloween Ends to be “not as violent as Halloween Kills”, and more on par with Halloween 6 and 2018’s Halloween.

Halloween Ends will release in theaters on October 14, 2022.

