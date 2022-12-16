The wait is finally over as we enter the final weekend before Christmas, and to get you up to speed for the sequel, we introduce you to who plays Varang in Avatar: Oona Chaplin.

The Way of Water is releasing as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel will be in theatres. However, it will release on Disney Plus in 2023.

Directed by James Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Who is Varang?

AvatarSequels describes Varang as “a strong and vibrant central character who spans the entire saga of the sequels.”

The character is said to not be appearing in Avatar: The Way of Water, but Varang is credited to be appearing in Avatar 3, 4 and 5.

Since James Cameron shot the Avatar sequels back to back, a number of actors have been hired even though their characters won’t appear in The Way of Water.

Who Plays Varang in Avatar? Meet Oona Chaplin

Varang is played by Spanish actor Oona Chaplin in the Avatar sequels.

Beginning a career back in 2007 in the British show Spooks, Chaplin has since starred in popular series Black Mirror, Sherlock, and Taboo.

Chaplin’s most recognizable role is her portrayal of Talisa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Also, in an interview with uInterview on YouTube, Chaplin was asked what it was like to work with James Cameron:

“He’s a very passionate man, he’s a very bright man, he’s a deeply caring man.”

Meet the Cast of Avatar 2

Returning from the first movie are Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, reprising their motion-capture roles as Jake and Neytiri.

Sigourney Weaver is also returning, however, she will be playing teenager Kiri instead of Dr. Grace Augustine.

New characters in the franchise are portrayed by Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, and Jermaine Clement.

Below, we have listed the full roster for Avatar 2:

Sam Worthington – Jake Sully

– Jake Sully Zoe Saldaña – Neytiri

– Neytiri Sigourney Weaver – Kiri

– Kiri Stephen Lang – Colonel Miles Quaritch

– Colonel Miles Quaritch Kate Winslet – Ronal

– Ronal Michelle Yeoh – Dr. Karina Mogue

– Dr. Karina Mogue Jack Champion – Spider

– Spider Joel David Moore – Norm Spellman

– Norm Spellman Edie Falco – General Frances Ardmore

– General Frances Ardmore Jermaine Clement – Dr. Ian Garvin

– Dr. Ian Garvin Giovanni Ribisi – Parker Selfridge

– Parker Selfridge Cliff Curtis – Tonowari

– Tonowari CCH Pounder – Mo’at

– Mo’at Matt Gerald – Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

– Corporal Lyle Wainfleet Jamie Flatters – Neteyam

– Neteyam Britain Dalton – Lo’ak

– Lo’ak Chloe Coleman – Young Lo’ak

– Young Lo’ak Trinity Bliss – Tuktirey

– Tuktirey Bailey Bass – Tsireya

– Tsireya Filip Geljo – Aonung

– Aonung Duane Evans Jr. – Rotxo

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theatres worldwide.

