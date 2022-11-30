Mario and Luigi are front and center in the new Illumination animated movie, but Peach is also leading the adventure. We reveal who voices Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and discuss the character’s age in the video game franchise.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to release in theatres in the United States on April 7, 2023, meaning fans still have a short wait ahead of them.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The computer-animated adventure The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on the Super Mario video game series by Nintendo and is the third live-action adaptation of the series.

Who Voices Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Princess Peach is voiced by British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who is a rising A-lister in Hollywood with a number of credits under her belt.

Taylor-Joy’s voice has become quite recognizable over the years for its sultry tone and it’s clear she’ll be giving Peach a new lease of life in the live-action.

Some of Taylor-Joy’s most notable credits include her role as Gina Gray in Peaky Blinders, Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, and Sandie in Last Night in Soho.

Taylor-Joy’s upcoming roles include the Mad Max spin-off Furiosa and films The Gorge and Laughter in the Dark.

How Old is Peach in the Games?

First appearing in Nintendo’s 1985 title Super Mario Bros., Peach was confirmed to be 15 years old.

In the present franchise, however, Distractify reported that Peach is now estimated to be around 25 years old.

Despite some sites dedicated to the franchise stating Peach was born in 1985 – which would make her nearly 40 years old in the present day – the characters do not age from game to game, but it’s understandable why they would want to make Peach older in the modern day.

Nerdbear also reported that since Mario and Luigi are in their 30s, this would put Peach around the same age.

Meet The Super Mario Bros. Movie Voice Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is leading the movie by voicing the iconic plumber Mario, alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia actor Charlie Day as his green brother Luigi.

A number of familiar faces will lend their voices to other iconic characters from the franchise, including Jack Black and Seth Rogen.

Below, we have included the full voice cast to become acquainted with:

In addition to the aforementioned, Eric Bauza is currently playing an undisclosed role alongside original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

Chris Pratt as Mario

as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

as Princess Peach Charlie Day as Luigi

as Luigi Jack Black as Bowser

as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

as Toad Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

as Cranky Kong Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

as Foreman Spike Khary Payton – Penguin King

– Penguin King Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

