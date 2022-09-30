Hugh Jackman is returning to play Wolverine for the tenth time in Deadpool 3, five years after his last outing in Logan. Within the aftermath of the excitement, we reveal why actor Dougray Scott was replaced by Jackman as Wolverine, during the early days of the X-Men live-action.

Jackman first appeared as Wolverine in the 2000 self-titled X-Men debut when he was 32 years old and the actor went on to portray the mutant in a number of subsequent ensemble movies and solo entries.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds returning to helm the Merc with a Mouth and the sequel is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024.

Marvel’s Wolverine | PlayStation Showcase 2021: Announcement Teaser Trailer BridTV 4852 Marvel’s Wolverine | PlayStation Showcase 2021: Announcement Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5iTjgmp3SnA/hqdefault.jpg 860886 860886 center 32600

Why Did Hugh Jackman Replace Dougray Scott as Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman was brought in to replace Dougray Scott because the latter actor had to back out due to scheduling conflicts with the Mission: Impossible sequel.

Jackman was soon plucked from his Australian theater background and put in the spotlight, where he stepped up to undertake the role both physically and mentally.

Scottish actor Scott, known for his roles in Ever After, Fear the Walking Dead, and Batwoman, was the first pick to play Logan in the 2000 hit, but the actor has revealed the reason why those conflicts were so great.

You can thank John Woo and Tom Cruise for Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine…Dougray Scott was originally cast as Logan but bailed because of the filming of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 2. pic.twitter.com/1ODx3SQe7A — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) September 29, 2022

Scott Claims Tom Cruise Said No to X-Men

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Scott revealed that Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was the one who wouldn’t let him film two movies at once.

Scott explained that his hands were tied when it came to Cruise because he was a “very powerful guy”:

“Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it. We were doing Mission: Impossible and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said I will, but I’ll go and do that as well. For whatever reason he said I couldn’t.”

Photo by Indigo/Getty Images

Fans react to Wolverine’s Return in Deadpool 3

On September 27, 2022, Reynolds released a video via his Twitter account addressing Deadpool 3 news and Hugh Jackman appeared in the background agreeing to play Wolverine again.

Fans were aghast to hear the news so randomly, considering Marvel’s Comic-Con and D23 panels had passed, but most were elated.

There are also a handful of fans who are not too keen on seeing Jackman return after the near-perfect end to Wolverine in 2017’s Logan.

I love seeing how happy Hugh Jackman is to play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3! MY GOAT!!! ? pic.twitter.com/5leY5O1MVH — BLURAYANGEL ? (@blurayangel) September 28, 2022

