A recent interview has revealed just how close actor Taron Egerton came to playing the iconic Star Wars character Han Solo, before taking himself out of the running.

We reveal why Egerton chose not to take on the role, see what fans are saying about the casting and discuss what the actor has coming up in the pipeline.

Directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan, Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018 following the titular smuggler and starred Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, and more.

Taron Egerton got as far as costume testing alongside Chewbacca

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused show, Taron Egerton confirmed that he was in line to pilot the Millenium Falcon, but decided to take himself out of the running:

“I felt like that… I felt that– I mean, I’ll be honest, I got on the Falcon. I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume… and I… you know what, that’s what I felt like. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it. And there was one more… there was another round that I decided not to do. And it’s far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it. But it just felt to me like I didn’t feel… like you know when we mentioned earlier that thing when I read the Kingsman script and I was like, ‘This is– I’ve gotta do this. This is my part.’ I just didn’t feel it.”

Alongside feeling the part was not right for him, Egerton also talked about how hard it would be to follow Harrison Ford:

“Yeah, and can really own it and really– ’cause you’re following Harrison Ford… No one ever wants to follow Harrison Ford, you know? So yeah, that didn’t happen.”

Fans react to Egerton’s near casting

Having become a well-liked actor in recent years, many Star Wars fans were gutted to hear that they had been robbed of seeing Egerton as Han Solo.

Host Kristian Harloff claimed the actor would have made a great smuggler, while others touted Egerton for Wolverine instead – which has been a popular rumor of late.

Taron Egerton’s upcoming projects

Taron Egerton is currently starring in the Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird where he plays Jimmy Keene – proving the actor’s range.

Egerton also has the anticipated Tetris movie coming up, which is currently sitting in post-production, and the actor has also been announced to star in the new Carry On movie.

It’s very likely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will one day involve every working actor in Hollywood, and Egerton is still to make his debut.

With the X-Men’s imminent arrival looming over the MCU, the fandom is convinced that Egerton will be playing a younger version of Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine, and there’s a chance it could be announced at this year’s D23 event.

