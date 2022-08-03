The DC fandom is currently in shock over Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to shelve the anticipated Batgirl movie, which was currently in post-production.

We confirm the several reasons why the company enforced this decision and report on the shockwave currently circulating around social media.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – who both recently helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel – with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, Batgirl was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular hero, alongside J. K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, and the returning Michael Keaton.

Why was Batgirl Cancelled?

Three reasons were reported by sources on why Batgirl was cancelled: Poor test screenings, taxes, and a change in creative direction within Warner Bros. Discovery.

The New York Post reported that Batgirl’s test screenings were so poor that the studio “cut its losses” and bailed. The decision was also dubbed a “DC disaster” and sources stated that the studio found Batgirl to be “irredeemable”.

Additionally, Variety reported that the studio likely enforced a tax write-down on Batgirl – and the Scoob! sequel that was also shelved – which was reportedly the best way to recoup costs instead of releasing it on HBO Max – the platform it was intended to debut on.

Furthermore, The Wrap also reported that the management behind Warner Bros. Discovery – led by CEO David Zaslav – cited a change in strategy to focus on blockbuster-level theatrical releases, deeming Batgirl unworthy of that standard.

DC Fans Morn the Loss of Batgirl

Despite previous DC films dividing fans before, the decision to shelve Batgirl has brought fans together to protest.

Writer Michael Patterson simply shared that the actors involved deserve better, as well as the character and the fans.

Other fans were confused why Batgirl got axed over the upcoming The Flash movie, which has now become problematic due to star Ezra Miller’s recent behavior.

WB: let’s scrap the Batgirl film with a promising young star, Michael Keaton Batman, & Brendan Fraiser as the villain but make absolutely no changes to a Flash film where are star is currently hiding from the police https://t.co/qFNmcPlmcj — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) August 2, 2022

The Uncertain Future of the DCEU

Despite Warner Bros. struggling to establish the same level of interconnectivity that Marvel has achieved with its universe, fans are concerned that this is well and truly the end of the DECU.

After the studio’s fumble with the SnyderVerse, multiple projects receiving bad reception, and generally no plan for the future, fans have reached the ultimate point of frustration.

DC and Warner Bros. also disappointed fans at this year’s SDCC, where no new projects were announced, including the return of Henry Cavill as Superman which, to the fandom, makes the most sense.

It certainly seems like Warner Bros. Discovery is having a major rethink about its DC slate going forward, and fans are tired of the studio’s lack of ambition.

Regardless of how you feel about the DCEU, the cancellation of #Batgirl sucks. Leslie Grace was robbed of her moment. Everyone else involved, including Adil and Bilal, deserved better. It’s just more proof that Warner Bros. has no plan. ????? — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) August 2, 2022

By Jo Craig