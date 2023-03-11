As fans look ahead to the Carnival Row season 2 finale, many are wondering if there will be a season 3 of the hit fantasy series.

Whilst Carnival Row may be among the most underrated fantasy series in the world, the show has delivered two of the most terrifying monsters in recent television history; the Dark Asher from season 1, and the Sparas from season 2.

Unfortunately, we only have two more episodes left to go before fans around the world have to bid farewell to both Philo and Vignette. As soon as the credits roll on next week’s Amazon Prime finale, fans will immediately begin to question whether or not there will be a season 3 of Carnival Row – here is everything that fans need to know.

SEASON 2: Is Carnival Row based on a book? Prime Video series origins explored

Will there be a season 3 of Carnival Row?

Unfortunately, it appears as though there will not be a season 3 of Carnival Row, with confirmation that the second season would be the last chapter of the series back in November 2022.

Carnival Row had initially been planned to have four seasons in total but just like countless TV projects from around the world, the decision to cut short development was made after the coronavirus pandemic had already halted filming for an extended period of time.

Orlando Bloom explained how “We were finishing what we thought was season 2 when the world went on pause, and we all went into hibernation.” Whilst the team worked tirelessly to improve the series during the hiatus, Bloom noted how “They actually got a pretty interesting shape of what the show was [in that time].”

“I think COVID really put the brakes on everything. It was jarring and so the thinking was, there was a lot of love for the show in season 1 – and certainly Amazon was super supportive – but really, we had so much footage that we were able to take this world and bring it to a conclusion in a really great way. And I love the idea of leaving people wanting more, rather than trying to wring the marrow out of everything.”

Interestingly, Cara Delevingne would later reveal how “This show never had an outline”, which is one of the reasons why the re-shaping of Carnival Row during the pandemic meant fans got a finale they could be proud of; especially with showrunner Erik Oleson joining the team.

“When Erik [Oleson] came along, it was just perfect. Things just made sense, for the rate at which the show was going. There are so many ways in which it could have gone, but for me, this ending is perfect. I really wouldn’t change it.”

The fan-favorite actress continued, “A lot of shows drag out seasons and it gets a bit boring and monotonous and repetitive – the way that this show works is that it’s intense and it’s extreme and it’s honest, so the way that it ends is perfect.”

“If you drag it out, you wouldn’t really know where the story goes, and it ends in such a perfect way. I think fans will be very, very excited to see that.”

Olsen himself would also share how “We were told that it would wrap up the season, but we were still filming. So we were able to go back and retrofit some stuff to get us to that.”

“Actually, don’t tell Jeff Bezos this, but it was kind of awesome! Because we got to go do a second draft. Like, ‘Oh, we can do better, lets go re-do that scene’. And you never get the chance to do that. You can’t do an entirely new sequence or things like that, so that was the silver lining of the COVID nightmare.”

So, whilst there is probably not going to be a season 3 of Carnival Row, fans of the hit fantasy series can look forward to a dramatic series finale; season 2 episodes 9 and 10 will release on March 17.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all