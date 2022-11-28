Disney Plus has scheduled another dose of magic to play out over the Christmas holidays in this dark fantasy adventure and we confirm Willow’s release time on Disney Plus and introduce you to the cast.

Talk of a follow-up release within the Willow franchise began as early as 2005, but it wasn’t until 2020 that a plan was put in place. Jon M. Chu was originally on board to direct the pilot episode, however, the Crazy Rich Asians director left the project due to production delays and personal reasons.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard.

Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 11257 Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pNML-Ijzh58/hqdefault.jpg 1097052 1097052 center 32600

Willow Disney Plus Release Date

Willow is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Filming for the series began in June 2021 in Wales, using locations Dragon Studios and Pendine Sands, and the series received its first trailer during Star Wars Celebration and D23.

The synopsis for the sequel series reads:

“The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

Willow Release Time

Following the pattern of most Disney Plus releases, Willow is set to debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

How Many Episodes are in Willow?

Willow is confirmed to have six episodes and the series will debut on the aforementioned release date with a double bill.

After the double-bill, Willow will settle down into releasing one episode per week for the next four weeks, and the finale is confirmed to take place on December 28, 2022.

Stephen Woolfenden, who worked as a second unit director on the Harry Potter films, will direct the first two episodes of Willow.

Disney have shared a new clip from #Willow – which arrives on #DisneyPlus this Wednesday (30th Nov.)pic.twitter.com/LwYDjkVZO1 — Trailer Report (@TrailerReport) November 28, 2022

Meet the Willow Cast

Harry Potter’s Warwick Davis is the main sorcerer returning from the original film, alongside familiar faces Kevin Pollack and Rick Overton as brownie duo Rool and Franjean.

Joining the original cast is a host of new faces playing the heroes of the series, including Spider-Man actor Tony Revolori and Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Erin Kellyman.

Warwick Davis – Willow Ufgood

– Willow Ufgood Ruby Cruz – Kit

– Kit Erin Kellyman – Jade

– Jade Ellie Bamber – Dove

– Dove Tony Revolori – Graydon

– Graydon Christian Slater – Allagash

– Allagash Amar Chadha-Patel – Boorman

– Boorman Dempsey Bryk – Airk

– Airk Joanne Whalley – Sorsha

– Sorsha Talisa Garcia – Graydon’s mother

– Graydon’s mother Graham Hughes – Serius

– Serius Sarah Bennett – Libby

– Libby Ralph Ineson – Commander Ballantine

– Commander Ballantine Charlie Rawes – Toth

– Toth Kenny Knight – Keene

– Keene Adwoa Aboah – Scorpia

– Scorpia Annabelle Davis – Mims

– Mims Alexis Rodney – Lachlan

– Lachlan Kevin Pollak – Rool

– Rool Rick Overton – Franjean

Additionally, Rosabell Laurenti Seller has been cast in a currently undisclosed role and they’ll no doubt be other surprises revealed along the way.

Photo by David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all