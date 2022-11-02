WRC Generations Release Date, Time, Price and Editions

The World Rally Championship games have been around for over 20 years now, with more than 17 different titles released in the series so far.

The first game, World Rally Championship, was released on the PS2 back in 2001 and has built up a dedicated fanbase of racing enthusiasts ever since.

Now, the latest title, WRC Generations, is on the horizon, with Kylotonn taking the development reins once again.

Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at the WRC Generations release date, time, price and the different editions of the game.

WRC Generations will be releasing on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on November 3, 2022.

The official WRC Games Twitter account has shared the release times for the title, which you can check out below:

PC:

2 am PT

4 am CT

5 am ET

9 am GMT

10 am CET

PlayStation:

2 am PT

4 am CT

5 am ET

9 am GMT

10 am CET

Xbox:

2 am PT

4 am CT

5 am ET

9 am GMT

10 am CET

WRC Generations is launching across the world NEXT WEEK!



Check out the Global Release Timings (for owners of the Standard & Fully Loaded Editions) to know exactly when you will be able to play.



Pre-order #WRCGenerations: https://t.co/GL5RCYsIVe pic.twitter.com/s2YDf37r16 — WRC The Official Games (@WRCTheGame) October 27, 2022

WRC Generations Price and Editions

There will be two different editions of WRC Generations, the Standard Edition and the Fully Loaded Edition.

The Standard Edition comes with both the base game and the Peugeot 206 WRC (2002) Marcus Gronholm.

The Fully Loaded Edition comes with both of the above plus the Citroen C4 WRC (2010) Sebastien Loeb, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT Extra Liveries, the Livery Editor extra items, Career Starter Pack and Access to WRC+ All Live for three months.

The pricing for the two editions is as follows:

Standard Edition – £39.99/$39.99

– £39.99/$39.99 Fully Loaded Edition – £49.99/$49.99

Please note, the above is for the digital editions and physical pricing may vary from store to store.

