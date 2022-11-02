Gaming

WRC Generations Release Date, Time, Price and Editions

By Sam Woods

car racing around a track in wrc generations
Image Credit: Nacon YouTube Channel

The World Rally Championship games have been around for over 20 years now, with more than 17 different titles released in the series so far.

The first game, World Rally Championship, was released on the PS2 back in 2001 and has built up a dedicated fanbase of racing enthusiasts ever since.

Now, the latest title, WRC Generations, is on the horizon, with Kylotonn taking the development reins once again.

Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at the WRC Generations release date, time, price and the different editions of the game.

WRC Rally Sweden 2022 | Trailer

BridTV
8527
WRC Rally Sweden 2022 | Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0koGMDu6poo/hqdefault.jpg
957975
957975
center
32600

WRC Generations Release Date and Time

WRC Generations will be releasing on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on November 3, 2022.

The official WRC Games Twitter account has shared the release times for the title, which you can check out below:

PC:

  • 2 am PT
  • 4 am CT
  • 5 am ET
  • 9 am GMT
  • 10 am CET

PlayStation:

  • 2 am PT
  • 4 am CT
  • 5 am ET
  • 9 am GMT
  • 10 am CET

Xbox:

  • 2 am PT
  • 4 am CT
  • 5 am ET
  • 9 am GMT
  • 10 am CET

WRC Generations Price and Editions

There will be two different editions of WRC Generations, the Standard Edition and the Fully Loaded Edition.

The Standard Edition comes with both the base game and the Peugeot 206 WRC (2002) Marcus Gronholm.

The Fully Loaded Edition comes with both of the above plus the Citroen C4 WRC (2010) Sebastien Loeb, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT Extra Liveries, the Livery Editor extra items, Career Starter Pack and Access to WRC+ All Live for three months.

The pricing for the two editions is as follows:

  • Standard Edition – £39.99/$39.99
  • Fully Loaded Edition – £49.99/$49.99

Please note, the above is for the digital editions and physical pricing may vary from store to store.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
WRC 10 | October Update Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Chant | Story Trailer
Sam Woods

Sam's been playing video games for as long as he can remember and you can regularly find him on his Nintendo Switch. When he's not playing games, he'll no doubt be suffering watching his beloved Ipswich Town.

Read more of Sam's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know