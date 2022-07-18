New WWE 2K22 Update Released Ahead Of Whole Dam Pack DLC
A new WWE 2K22 update is available to download today ahead of the game’s next DLC pack launch.
The Whole Dam Pack expansion is scheduled to drop on PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms starting on Tuesday, July 19.
But before fans can check out all the new characters coming to the game, they will need to make sure WWE 2K22 is up to date.
New WWE 2K22 Update Out Today
Today’s WWE 2K22 update is out now and includes a number of important changes to the base game. The main focus of the new patch is to help improve stability and balance among the different wrestlers available in-game, and it arrives a day before the next batch of grapplers are released.
Those who own the Season Pass from buying the Deluxe or NWO edition will receive the last DLC for free, or you can buy the DLC on its own for £7.99. The character list for the Whole Dam Pack can be found below and includes the following superstars:
- Rob Van Dam
- Logan Paul
- Machine Gun Kelly
- LA Knight
- Xia Li
- Commander Azeez
- Sarray
For a full rundown on everything that has changes in-game today, you can find the full patch notes listed below:
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed reported concerns regarding warping issues when a reversal is triggered
- Addressed reported concerns regarding Superstars getting stuck on cage wall on reversals
- Addressed reported concerns regarding clipping and floating during gameplay
- Addressed reported concerns regarding animations not syncing
- Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where the AI stops attacking opponent on the cage
- Addressed reported concerns regarding the AI entering an idle state when going Backstage
- Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where the signature meter wasn’t being consumed when executing a signature move
- Addressed reported concerns regarding the AI remaining idle on the ground
- Addressed reported concerns regarding blood being applied to the attacker during a match
- Addressed reported concerns regarding damage not being applied to some moves
- Addressed reported concerns regarding some moves being spammed to exploit wins online
- Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where the AI wasn’t attacking with a weapon vs a grounded opponent
- Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where “move thief” was failing to trigger
- Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where Superstars can climb on top of another Superstar during a Cage MatchONLINE
- Addressed reported concerns regarding custom images not displaying properly in online matches.
- Improved stability in online lobbies.
- Improved stability when downloading and applying custom portraits.
- Improved stability in Community Creations.CREATE
- Improved overall stability in Create a Superstar
- Improved part compatibility in Create a Superstar
CAA
- Visual condition will now reset when leaving the setting without saving.
CAS
- Second attire slot visuals will now update properly
CAE
- Ronda Rousey’s entrance theme can now be reapplied to Ronda Rousey after a change Addressed reported concerns regarding the Smackdown! Referee Attire not appearing when selected.