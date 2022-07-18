New WWE 2K22 Update Released Ahead Of Whole Dam Pack DLC

A new WWE 2K22 update is available to download today ahead of the game’s next DLC pack launch.

The Whole Dam Pack expansion is scheduled to drop on PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms starting on Tuesday, July 19.

But before fans can check out all the new characters coming to the game, they will need to make sure WWE 2K22 is up to date.

Today’s WWE 2K22 update is out now and includes a number of important changes to the base game. The main focus of the new patch is to help improve stability and balance among the different wrestlers available in-game, and it arrives a day before the next batch of grapplers are released.

Those who own the Season Pass from buying the Deluxe or NWO edition will receive the last DLC for free, or you can buy the DLC on its own for £7.99. The character list for the Whole Dam Pack can be found below and includes the following superstars:

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

For a full rundown on everything that has changes in-game today, you can find the full patch notes listed below:

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns regarding warping issues when a reversal is triggered

Addressed reported concerns regarding Superstars getting stuck on cage wall on reversals

Addressed reported concerns regarding clipping and floating during gameplay

Addressed reported concerns regarding animations not syncing

Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where the AI stops attacking opponent on the cage

Addressed reported concerns regarding the AI entering an idle state when going Backstage

Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where the signature meter wasn’t being consumed when executing a signature move

Addressed reported concerns regarding the AI remaining idle on the ground

Addressed reported concerns regarding blood being applied to the attacker during a match

Addressed reported concerns regarding damage not being applied to some moves

Addressed reported concerns regarding some moves being spammed to exploit wins online

Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where the AI wasn’t attacking with a weapon vs a grounded opponent

Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where “move thief” was failing to trigger

Addressed reported concerns regarding instances where Superstars can climb on top of another Superstar during a Cage MatchONLINE

Addressed reported concerns regarding custom images not displaying properly in online matches.

Improved stability in online lobbies.

Improved stability when downloading and applying custom portraits.

Improved stability in Community Creations.CREATE

Improved overall stability in Create a Superstar

Improved part compatibility in Create a Superstar

CAA

Visual condition will now reset when leaving the setting without saving.

CAS

Second attire slot visuals will now update properly

CAE

Ronda Rousey’s entrance theme can now be reapplied to Ronda Rousey after a change Addressed reported concerns regarding the Smackdown! Referee Attire not appearing when selected.