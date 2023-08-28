Kasugai Crows are an integral part of Demon Slayer Corps as they are used for communication, but Zenitsu is the only member with a sparrow, and there is a sweet reason why.

Demon Slayer fans have been following Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu from the beginning, and the friendship between them has always been a trending topic of discussion among anime and manga fanatics. Not to forget, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have also had some funny moments with Kasugai crows, and if you are wondering why Zenitsu is the only one with a sparrow, we have all the details!

Why does Zenitsu have a sparrow?

One of the reasons for Zenitsu to get a sparrow instead of a crow is his enhanced hearing. It is possible for him to detect danger with the faintest of sounds. Given that crows tend to have a loud voice, a sparrow definitely looks like a better fit with its calm and sweet tone.

Some fans have also theorized that Chuntarothe the sparrow is a lot like Zenitsu. For instance, he was the only sparrow that managed to pass the Kasugai crow test. Zenitsu too had a similar moment as he passed the Demon Slayer corps test while knowing only one breathing style.

Not to forget, a sparrow’s gentle demeanor might just be what Zenitsu needs when he is feeling anxious, which is almost all the time.

Inosuke’s crow always hides from him

Speaking about Kasugai crows, Inosuke has a very different relationship with them. If you look carefully, you will see that Insouke’s crows never show up in the anime or manga.

One might think that he doesn’t have a crow assigned. In reality, Inosuke has a crow named Dongurimaru, but he doesn’t show up because the Demon Slayer has tried to eat it on several occasions.

While it might seem an odd behavior of a human, it is not too strange for Inosuke who grew up with boars. Time and again he has proved to the world that he is not like others, and honestly, that’s what makes him one of the most loved characters.

What chapter of manga does Demon Slayer season 3 end on?

Demon Slayer season 3, which is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix for some Asian countries, ended with The Connected Bonds: Daybreak And First Light, which is episode 11 in the series.

The plot corresponds to Volume 15’s Chapters 125 to 127. Fans who wish to continue with the story should read from chapter 128.

