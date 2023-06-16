Which Story Arc is next to be adapted in the Demon Slayer anime and has season 4 been confirmed to be in production?

Demon Slayer has been a staple of our weekend watch list for the past three months, but all good things must sadly come to an end.

The season 3 anime finale, set to release on June 18, will have a special extended duration; however, as soon as the credits roll on the episode 11 send-off, fans will immediately turn their attention towards a fourth season.

Whilst we are still waiting for official confirmation on Demon Slayer season 4 going into production, many fans are now wondering which Story Arc will be adapted next – here is everything that you need to know.

Demon Slayer/Ufotable/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

Has Demon Slayer been renewed for season 4?

As previously mentioned, Demon Slayer has not yet been publicly renewed for season 4 by Studio Ufotable; however, it should only be a matter of time before the anime series’ next broadcast is confirmed.

The first thing to note is that there are already rumors circulating online that Demon Slayer season 4 has already gone into early production. Fan account ‘DemonSlayerSc’ tweeted out this rumor in early June and has been viewed more than three million times, with over 72,000 likes.

This information remains unconfirmed from official sources, but fans are aware that a fourth chapter of Tanjiro’s adventure is all but guaranteed considering both the popularity of the anime and the availability of source material from the original manga.

Whilst the third season may not have reached the heights of previous broadcasts, Demon Slayer was still the second highest-rated anime of the 2023 Spring slate on MyAnimeList, only behind the outstanding Oshi No Ko.

The season 3 finale is expected to adapt up until chapter 127 of the original manga, with a total of 205 chapters published in Japan across 23 individual Tankobon volumes – but what is the next Story Arc set to be adapted in season 4?

Which Story Arc will Demon Slayer anime adapt next?

Spoiler warning: This section will detail the remaining Story Arcs for Demon Slayer, set to be adapted in future seasons of the popular anime series.

The next Story Arc in the Demon Slayer series after The Swordsmith Village Arc is called the Hashira Training Arc, which ran for nine issues between chapters 128 and 136:

The synopsis for Demon Slayer Volume 16, which features the Hashira Training Arc reads:

“Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding, and earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

If you wish to read the next Story Arc ahead of the anime adaptation, physical copies are available from Amazon, Waterstones, and Bookshop, with digital versions via Viz Media, Google Play, Apple iBooks, and Amazon Kindle.

