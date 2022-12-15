10 Actors Who Could Play Superman Replacing Henry Cavill

DC fans have once again been left in a state of shock after Henry Cavill announced yesterday, December 14, 2022, that he would no longer be returning as the Man of Steel. To ease this devastating news for comic-book fans, we take a look at 10 actors who could play Superman.

Cavill posted a heartbreaking update on Instagram confirming he would not be returning as the red cape, despite being asked to announce his comeback in October.

This leaves the fandom rather dismayed after Superman’s cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene, suggesting the decision to take the DCEU in a completely new direction may have been enforced quickly and recently.

10 Actors Who Could Play Superman

It’s still too soon for a lot of DC fans, as many look at Cavill as being irreplaceable in the role. However, there are plenty of talented professionals who could step up to the plate and we take a look at 10 potential Superman actors.

There have been rumors swirling around that James Gunn will be helming a Superman movie himself, featuring a younger version of the character, which is why we have included actors, ranging in age, in our list below of 10 actors who could play Superman:

Sam Witwer

Star Wars fans will know Sam Witwer as a veteran actor in the franchise, having voiced Starkiller and Darth Maul. But the actor has also undertaken many live-action roles including The Mist, Once Upon a Time, and Riverdale, therefore, many already know his capability to deliver a powerhouse performance.

Dylan Sprayberry

The Teen Wolf and Malibu Horror Story American actor, Dylan Sprayberry, may seem like a random choice to include, but the actor actually played a young, 13-year-old Clark Kent in 2013’s Man of Steel and he’s more than capable of fulfilling the role nearly a decade later.

I really want Henry Cavill to play Superman still but if they insist on a younger version for a reboot…



Dylan Sprayberry who played young Clark in Man of Steel is 23 now

Matt Bomer

Aesthetically, American Horror Story actor, Matt Bomer, is the idyllic choice to replace Cavill as Superman, carrying dark hair, light eyes, and a strong-jawed physique. Bomer also has the acting chops to portray a righteous hero in the DCEU, and he has previous roles with DC, including Titans and Justice Society: World War II.

I've always wanted to see Matt Bomer play Superman so that's my choice for Matt Reeves' The Batman universe!

Jonathan Majors

Majors may be about to unleash hell as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what if he put some of that charisma into the Man of Steel. He’s already got the physique and a death stare to make Darkseid quiver.

My current dream is to see a Superman movie in the same universe as the Pattinson-verse with Jonathan Majors as Superman that takes place in space.

Sebastian Stan

Another shout from Marvel’s camp is Bucky Barnes a.k.a. The Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan. He’s certainly got the handsome look down and his varied career comprising of roles in Pam & Tommy and The Devil All the Time could surely go on to include Kal-El.

Finn Wittrock

Another American Horror Story and Ratched star Finn Wittrock carries the tall, dark persona worthy of the cape. From his emotionally-driven performances, it’s clear he has the ability to navigate the trials and tribulations bestowed upon Superman’s shoulders.

Michael Ealy

Despite being a hard-working actor in the present day, Michael Ealy flies under the radar of the A-list frenzy, starring in Barbershop, Reasonable Doubt, and Bel-Air, but he’s managed to show a level of calm, collectiveness, and determination throughout his career to justify a place on our list.

Imagine a world where Michael Ealy got to play Superman. Imagine it.

Wolfgang Novogratz

American Actor Wolfgang Novogratz may have only started his credited acting career in 2017, but his roles in recent films The Half of It and The Last Summer mark him as an interesting performer to watch, and there’s no doubt his appearance sings the description of a young Superman.

I’m gonna put this out there. I’m still rooting for Henry Cavill to come back; however, if that’s out of the question, you should consider Wolfgang Novogratz for Superman, and just call the movie “Superman”, no sub-titles:



SUPERMAN (2025)@JamesGunn #DCU #Superman2025 pic.twitter.com/o3k4xWDZqB — ?¥??Ø?™ ? (@adroxx) December 8, 2022

Henry Golding

Crazy Rich Asians and Snake Eyes star Henry Golding has proven his ability to handle intense action sequences and choreography, and he also carries the charisma to elevate both Kal-El and his alter-ego, Clark Kent.

Henry Golding as Superman

Logan Lerman

Lastly, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Bullet Train actor Logan Lerman would be another fitting choice for a young Superman. Although slightly timider than the other picks, Lerman could inject a fresh dose of realism into portraying such a groundbreaking superhero.

because Logan Lerman is my superman….

