Our modern-day animated Spidey is returning in the highly-anticipated sequel, and since it’s noticeable that a significant amount of time has passed since the predecessor, we discuss how old Miles Morales is in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse dropped this week and the sequel offers an exciting blend of action, multiverse thrills, and emotional family beats.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

How Old is Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales is 17 years old in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as reported in an investigation done by ScreenRant.

Miles was said to be around 14 or 15 years old in Into the Spider-Verse, as the character announced that he had already gone through puberty.

Fans can already tell that a few years have passed between both films, as Miles is taller with a more muscular physique and the protagonist’s voice is deeper.

To confirm the character is still a bit away from adulthood, Chris Miller referred to Miles as a teenager during YouTube’s Premium Afterparty (also mentioned in ScreenRant’s report) which suggests he is approximately 17 in the sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Cr. Sony Pictures Animation, YouTube.

When Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Take Place?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes place “some years” after Into the Spider-Verse, also confirmed by ScreenRant.

More evidence to back up the time jump lies in the reveal of Peter B. Parker’s daughter Mayday, who appeared to be sitting just under a year old. Taking Mary Jane’s pregnancy into account adds credence to the roughly two-year gap between films.

This two-year gap also confirms Miles’ age to be 17 years old and the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy may see Miles finally enter adulthood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Cr. Sony Pictures Animation, YouTube.

Who Voices Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales is voiced by Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Moore’s career took flight in 2011 when he played Dante in House of Pain, and the actor went on to star in a number of shows including Wu-Tang: The American Saga and the 2015 movie Dope.

The actor will also be returning to voice Miles in the third movie, Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the sequel out next year also reunites him with fellow actors Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Show all